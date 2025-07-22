Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Easy to make Fettuccine Alfredo

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

22 July 2025

02:49 pm

This creamy and comforting chicken and mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo puts a wholesome twist on a classic dish.

Fettuccine Alfredo, Picture supplied

Fettuccine Alfredo. Picture: Supplied

It’s easy to prepare and perfect for a satisfying and flavourful family meal.

This is a quick mid-week meal. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon.

Nutritional tip: To add to your vitamin D intake, slice your mushrooms and place them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer. This will increase the vitamin D intake.

Ingredients  

  • 30 ml 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 250 g button mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 500 g chicken fillets, about 4
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 300 g fettuccine
  • 80 g butter
  • 80 g finely grated Parmesan
  • Small handful of fresh parsley, chopped
  • 125 ml ½ cup double cream plain yoghurt

Instructions 

  • Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 10 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  • Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and cook the chicken over medium heat until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  • Cook the fettuccine in salted water until al dente. Drain but reserve one cup of the cooking water.
  • Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Melt the butter in the frying pan over a low heat. Add the Parmesan gradually while stirring. Add 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water and mix in. Stir in the yoghurt. Add the fettuccine and toss together. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms. Add another 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water, season to taste, and mix together.
  • Dish the fettuccine onto warmed plates, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.

Print

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo, Picture supplied

This creamy and comforting chicken and mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo puts a wholesome twist on a classic dish. This is a quick mid-week meal. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon.

  • Author: mushroominfo.co.za
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 25 minutes
  • Total Time: 30 minutes
  • Yield: 2 1x
  • Category: Lunch, Dinner
  • Method: cook
  • Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients

Scale
  • 30 ml 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 250 g button mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 500 g chicken fillets, about 4
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 300 g fettuccine
  • 80 g butter
  • 80 g finely grated Parmesan
  • Small handful of fresh parsley, chopped
  • 125 ml ½ cup double cream plain yoghurt

Instructions

  1. Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 10 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and cook the chicken over medium heat until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
  3. Cook the fettuccine in salted water until al dente. Drain but reserve one cup of the cooking water.
  4. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Melt the butter in the frying pan over a low heat. Add the Parmesan gradually while stirring. Add 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water and mix in. Stir in the yoghurt. Add the fettuccine and toss together. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms. Add another 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water, season to taste, and mix together.
  5. Dish the fettuccine onto warmed plates, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.

Notes

To add to your vitamin D intake, slice your mushrooms and place them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer. This will increase the vitamin D intake.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News FlySafair under fire for offshore payouts amid staff wage freezes
South Africa SA’s Treasury discovers malware as hackers exploit Microsoft flaw
Opinion US sanctions may backfire and deepen divisions in SA
News NA agrees to establish ad hoc committee to investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations
Courts Jayden-Lee Meek murder case: Missing pages and immigration status take centre stage

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp