Recipe of the day: Easy to make Fettuccine Alfredo

This creamy and comforting chicken and mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo puts a wholesome twist on a classic dish.

It’s easy to prepare and perfect for a satisfying and flavourful family meal.

This is a quick mid-week meal. The chicken can be replaced with lean beef strips or bacon.

Nutritional tip: To add to your vitamin D intake, slice your mushrooms and place them in the midday sun for just 15 minutes or longer. This will increase the vitamin D intake.

Ingredients

30 ml 2 tbsp olive oil

250 g button mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

500 g chicken fillets, about 4

salt and freshly ground black pepper

300 g fettuccine

80 g butter

80 g finely grated Parmesan

Small handful of fresh parsley, chopped

125 ml ½ cup double cream plain yoghurt

Instructions

Heat one tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 10 minutes to soften. Add the garlic and cook for another minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add the remaining oil to the same pan and cook the chicken over medium heat until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Cook the fettuccine in salted water until al dente. Drain but reserve one cup of the cooking water.

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. Melt the butter in the frying pan over a low heat. Add the Parmesan gradually while stirring. Add 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water and mix in. Stir in the yoghurt. Add the fettuccine and toss together. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms. Add another 60 ml (¼ cup) of the pasta water, season to taste, and mix together.

Dish the fettuccine onto warmed plates, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately.