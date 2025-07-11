Recipe of the day: Easy curried cottage pie

Curried cottage pie is a delightful twist on the classic comfort food, combining hearty flavours with a hint of spice.

This dish features a savoury filling made with tender minced meat and vegetables, all simmered in a fragrant curry sauce. It’s then topped with creamy, fluffy mashed potatoes, baked to golden perfection.

Ideal for a cosy family dinner or a casual gathering with friends, this recipe will warm your heart and tantalise your taste buds. Get ready for a delicious adventure!

Ingredients:

1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince

2 cups prepared mashed potato

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 tbsp butter (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Pour heated chicken curry mince into a small ovenproof dish. Spread the mash over the mince layer and smooth out.

Top with grated cheese and dot with butter (if using).

Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

Serve with peas or a green salad.