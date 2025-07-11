Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Easy curried cottage pie

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

11 July 2025

09:30 am

Curried cottage pie is a delightful twist on the classic comfort food, combining hearty flavours with a hint of spice.

Curried cottage pie recipe

Curried cottage pie. Picture: supplied

This dish features a savoury filling made with tender minced meat and vegetables, all simmered in a fragrant curry sauce. It’s then topped with creamy, fluffy mashed potatoes, baked to golden perfection.

Ideal for a cosy family dinner or a casual gathering with friends, this recipe will warm your heart and tantalise your taste buds. Get ready for a delicious adventure!

Ingredients:

1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince

2 cups prepared mashed potato

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

1 tbsp butter (optional)

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Pour heated chicken curry mince into a small ovenproof dish. Spread the mash over the mince layer and smooth out.

Top with grated cheese and dot with butter (if using).

Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden and bubbling.

Serve with peas or a green salad.

Print

Curried Cottage Pie

Curried Cottage Pie,Picture supplied

Curried Cottage Pie is a delightful twist on the classic comfort food, combining rich, hearty flavors with a hint of spice. This dish features a savory filling made with tender minced meat and vegetables, all simmered in a fragrant curry sauce. It’s then topped with creamy, fluffy mashed potatoes, baked to golden perfection. Ideal for a cozy family dinner or a casual gathering with friends, this recipe will warm your heart and tantalize your taste buds—get ready for a delicious adventure!

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince 2 cups prepared mashed potato 1 cup grated cheddar cheese 1 tbsp butter (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Pour heated Chicken Curry Mince into a small ovenproof dish. Spread the mash over the mince layer and smooth out. Top with grated cheese and dot with butter if using. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden and bubbling. Serve with peas or a green salad.

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Ramaphosa risks losing control of Cabinet
South Africa Never-ending parliamentary village build ‘a cash cow’
News Senzo Mchunu investigation will take longer to finalise, says Public Protector
Opinion Rich continent, poor people
South Africa Limpopo initiate dies in hospital after having epileptic fit

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp