Recipe of the day: Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

10 July 2025

09:38 am

This easy to make meal option is perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals, offering convenience without sacrificing flavour.

Spicy roti wraps. Picture: Supplied

Whether you’re gathered around the table or heading out, this meal provides a quick and satisfying solution for any occasion.

With versatile ingredients and simple preparation, you can whip up a delicious dish that everyone will love, making mealtime stress-free and enjoyable for busy families.

Ideal for those who value both taste and convenience! Perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals.

Ingredients

1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince
4 store-bought rotis
½ red onion, finely chopped
A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
½ cup plain yoghurt
Lemon wedges (optional)

Method

Warm rotis on a pan or in the microwave.
Heat the Chicken Curry Mince until piping hot.
Spoon the mince into the centre of each roti.
Top with chopped red onion, coriander, and a drizzle of yoghurt.
Roll, wrap, and serve with lemon wedges.

Recipe supplied by: Bull Brand

