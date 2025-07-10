Recipe of the day: Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

This easy to make meal option is perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals, offering convenience without sacrificing flavour.
Spicy roti wraps. Picture: Supplied
Whether you’re gathered around the table or heading out, this meal provides a quick and satisfying solution for any occasion.
With versatile ingredients and simple preparation, you can whip up a delicious dish that everyone will love, making mealtime stress-free and enjoyable for busy families.
Ideal for those who value both taste and convenience! Perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals.
Ingredients
1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince
4 store-bought rotis
½ red onion, finely chopped
A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
½ cup plain yoghurt
Lemon wedges (optional)
Method
Warm rotis on a pan or in the microwave.
Heat the Chicken Curry Mince until piping hot.
Spoon the mince into the centre of each roti.
Top with chopped red onion, coriander, and a drizzle of yoghurt.
Roll, wrap, and serve with lemon wedges.
Recipe supplied by: Bull BrandPrint
