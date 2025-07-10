Recipe of the day: Easy spicy roti wraps with yoghurt and onion crunch

This easy to make meal option is perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals, offering convenience without sacrificing flavour.

Whether you’re gathered around the table or heading out, this meal provides a quick and satisfying solution for any occasion.

With versatile ingredients and simple preparation, you can whip up a delicious dish that everyone will love, making mealtime stress-free and enjoyable for busy families.

Ideal for those who value both taste and convenience! Perfect for easy family dinners or on-the-go meals.

ALSO READ : Recipe of the day: Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder makes perfect winter warmer dish

Ingredients

1 can Bull Brand Chicken Curry Mince

4 store-bought rotis

½ red onion, finely chopped

A handful of fresh coriander, chopped

½ cup plain yoghurt

Lemon wedges (optional)



Method

Warm rotis on a pan or in the microwave.

Heat the Chicken Curry Mince until piping hot.

Spoon the mince into the centre of each roti.

Top with chopped red onion, coriander, and a drizzle of yoghurt.

Roll, wrap, and serve with lemon wedges.

Recipe supplied by: Bull Brand