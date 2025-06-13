Recipe of the day: Egg baked mushroom medley tray bake

A hearty vegetarian tray bake that’s ready in minutes

This simple tray bake is perfect when you want a quick and tasty meal.

It’s made with a mix of mushrooms, garlic, herbs and eggs baked in large Portobello mushrooms.

Serve it hot with toasted French bread to soak up the delicious juices – great for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Egg baked mushroom medley tray bake

Ingredients

650g mixed mushrooms

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

2 cloves garlic, grated

6-8 sage leaves

1 tsp (5ml) mixed dried herbs

4 large Portobello mushrooms

4 large eggs

150ml cream

Seasoning, to taste

French bread to serve

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C. Use a large baking tray. Place mixed mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, a few sage leaves and dried herbs into the baking tray. Place the Portobello mushrooms stalk side up on top, season with salt and black pepper. Bake until mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and gently twist the stalk out of the Portobello mushrooms, return stalks to the pan. Gently crack an egg into each Portobello mushroom, pour over the cream. Return baking tray to oven and cook until the egg white is no longer clear and yolk is cooked to your liking, about 3-5 minutes. Garnish with torn sage leaves. Serve immediately with toasted French bread to soak up all the juices.

*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)

