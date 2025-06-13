Recipe of the day: Egg baked mushroom medley tray bake

Read more
A hearty vegetarian tray bake that’s ready in minutes
Picture: Supplied
This simple tray bake is perfect when you want a quick and tasty meal.
It’s made with a mix of mushrooms, garlic, herbs and eggs baked in large Portobello mushrooms.
Serve it hot with toasted French bread to soak up the delicious juices – great for breakfast, lunch or dinner!
Egg baked mushroom medley tray bake
Ingredients
- 650g mixed mushrooms
- 30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 6-8 sage leaves
- 1 tsp (5ml) mixed dried herbs
- 4 large Portobello mushrooms
- 4 large eggs
- 150ml cream
- Seasoning, to taste
- French bread to serve
Method
- Preheat oven to 200°C.
- Use a large baking tray. Place mixed mushrooms, olive oil, garlic, a few sage leaves and dried herbs into the baking tray.
- Place the Portobello mushrooms stalk side up on top, season with salt and black pepper.
- Bake until mushrooms are tender, about 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and gently twist the stalk out of the Portobello mushrooms, return stalks to the pan.
- Gently crack an egg into each Portobello mushroom, pour over the cream.
- Return baking tray to oven and cook until the egg white is no longer clear and yolk is cooked to your liking, about 3-5 minutes.
- Garnish with torn sage leaves.
- Serve immediately with toasted French bread to soak up all the juices.
*This recipe was sourced from The South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
