Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Fresh fig, bacon and rocket pizza

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

3 minute read

29 October 2025

01:44 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Fresh fig, bacon and rocket pizza is a delightful combination that brings together sweet, savoury, and peppery flavours in every bite

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

The natural sweetness of ripe figs pairs perfectly with the salty crispness of bacon, while fresh rocket adds a vibrant, slightly spicy kick.

This pizza offers a unique twist on traditional toppings, creating a gourmet experience that’s both satisfying and memorable.

Perfect for sharing, it’s a crowd-pleaser that’s sure to impress at any gathering or casual meal.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate

Ingredients

  • 1 pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)
  • A bottle of passata or tomato paste
  • 3 to 4 fresh figs, quartered
  • 4–6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp
  • ½ cup mozzarella, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 cup fresh rocket
  • Olive oil

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 240°C.
  2. Place a baking sheet inside to heat.
  3. Roll or stretch the pizza dough on parchment paper to your preferred thickness.
  4. Spread over a thin layer of passata/tomato paste. Dot the mozzarella around, then add the bacon. Arrange fig quarters on top.
  5. Transfer the mixture to the baking sheet and bake for 10–12 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling.
  6. Remove from the oven, then top with a handful of fresh rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.

Optional variations:

  • Drizzle over balsamic glaze instead of olive oil
  • Add a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes for a little heat.
  • Use prosciutto instead of bacon for a more delicate saltiness.
  • Add 1 small red onion, thinly sliced (for sweetness)
  • Supplied by the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria
Print

Recipe of the day: Fresh fig, bacon and rocket Pizza

Picture: Supplied

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

1 pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)

A bottle of passata or tomato paste

3 to 4 fresh figs, quartered

46 slices bacon, cooked until crisp

RELATED ARTICLES

½ cup mozzarella, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup fresh rocket

Olive oil

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 240°C.
  2. Place a baking sheet inside to heat.
  3. Roll or stretch the pizza dough on parchment paper to your preferred thickness.
  4. Spread over a thin layer of passata/tomato paste. Dot the mozzarella around, then add the bacon. Arrange fig quarters on top.
  5. Transfer the mixture to the baking sheet and bake for 10–12 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling.
  6. Remove from the oven, then top with a handful of fresh rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.

Optional variations:

  • Drizzle over balsamic glaze instead of olive oil
  • Add a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes for a little heat.
  • Use prosciutto instead of bacon for a more delicate saltiness.

  • Add 1 small red onion, thinly sliced (for sweetness)

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand
News Mathale says Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter ‘problematic’, saw it on social media
Courts Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate challenges R13 million legal bill
News South Africans stranded after scam centre escape
Local News Cartoon of the day: 28 October 2025

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now