Recipe of the day: Fresh fig, bacon and rocket pizza

Fresh fig, bacon and rocket pizza is a delightful combination that brings together sweet, savoury, and peppery flavours in every bite

The natural sweetness of ripe figs pairs perfectly with the salty crispness of bacon, while fresh rocket adds a vibrant, slightly spicy kick.

This pizza offers a unique twist on traditional toppings, creating a gourmet experience that’s both satisfying and memorable.

Perfect for sharing, it’s a crowd-pleaser that’s sure to impress at any gathering or casual meal.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Stuffed dates with peanut butter and chocolate

Ingredients

1 pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)

A bottle of passata or tomato paste

3 to 4 fresh figs, quartered

4–6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp

½ cup mozzarella, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup fresh rocket

Olive oil

Method

Preheat oven to 240°C. Place a baking sheet inside to heat. Roll or stretch the pizza dough on parchment paper to your preferred thickness. Spread over a thin layer of passata/tomato paste. Dot the mozzarella around, then add the bacon. Arrange fig quarters on top. Transfer the mixture to the baking sheet and bake for 10–12 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling. Remove from the oven, then top with a handful of fresh rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.

Optional variations:

Drizzle over balsamic glaze instead of olive oil

Add a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes for a little heat.

Use prosciutto instead of bacon for a more delicate saltiness.

Add 1 small red onion, thinly sliced (for sweetness)

Supplied by the Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria