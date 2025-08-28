Recipe of the day: Balsamic roast veggies with penne and avocado

Avocados offer health benefits, flavour and fantastic flexibility in daily meals.
Avos are a great addition to many dietary plans due to their varied nutrient profile. They complement all the core principles of a balanced diet and can be eaten every day as part of a balanced eating plan.
Not that you ever needed any more reasons to add an avocado to your meals, but now that you know just how good avos are for you and your healthy diet, you simply have no excuse not to!
Serves: 4 – 6
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe avocados
- Avocado or olive oil
- 600 g mixed vegetables, such as peppers, baby marrow, aubergine, red onion
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 30 ml (2 tbsp.) mixed dried herbs or Italian herb seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 30-45 ml (2- 3 tbsp.) Balsamic vinegar
- 15 ml (1 tbsp.) brown sugar
- 500 g penne pasta
For the breadcrumbs:
- 100 g stale sourdough bread, cubed
- 45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil
- 2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped (optional)
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Flat leaf parsley, to garnish
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200˚C
- Add a drizzle of the oil to a large oven dish and add the vegetables with the garlic and herbs. Season to taste and toss well. Drizzle over the Balsamic vinegar and brown sugar.
- Roast in the oven until golden and slightly charred, about 20–25 minutes.
- While the vegetables are roasting, boil the pasta in salted water according to instructions on the packet.
- For the breadcrumbs, whizz the bread in a food processor to make rough crumbs. In a nonstick pan, heat the oil and the anchovy (if using), breadcrumbs, garlic, and chilli, and gently fry until golden brown and toasted, about 2–3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the lemon zest.
- To serve, peel, stone, and dice the avocados. Toss the drained pasta with the roasted veggies and avocado. Arrange on a platter and sprinkle over the toasted crumbs.
"Avos are a great addition to many dietary plans due to their varied nutrient profile. They complement all the core principles of a balanced diet and can be eaten every day as part of a balanced eating plan,"
