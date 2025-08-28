Recipe of the day: Balsamic roast veggies with penne and avocado

Avocados offer health benefits, flavour and fantastic flexibility in daily meals.

Avos are a great addition to many dietary plans due to their varied nutrient profile. They complement all the core principles of a balanced diet and can be eaten every day as part of a balanced eating plan.

Not that you ever needed any more reasons to add an avocado to your meals, but now that you know just how good avos are for you and your healthy diet, you simply have no excuse not to!

Serves: 4 – 6

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

Avocado or olive oil

600 g mixed vegetables, such as peppers, baby marrow, aubergine, red onion

2 garlic cloves, crushed

30 ml (2 tbsp.) mixed dried herbs or Italian herb seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

30-45 ml (2- 3 tbsp.) Balsamic vinegar

15 ml (1 tbsp.) brown sugar

500 g penne pasta

For the breadcrumbs:

100 g stale sourdough bread, cubed

45 ml (3 tbsp) avocado or olive oil

2 anchovy fillets, finely chopped (optional)

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Pinch of chilli flakes (optional)

Zest of 1 lemon

Flat leaf parsley, to garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 200˚C Add a drizzle of the oil to a large oven dish and add the vegetables with the garlic and herbs. Season to taste and toss well. Drizzle over the Balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Roast in the oven until golden and slightly charred, about 20–25 minutes. While the vegetables are roasting, boil the pasta in salted water according to instructions on the packet. For the breadcrumbs, whizz the bread in a food processor to make rough crumbs. In a nonstick pan, heat the oil and the anchovy (if using), breadcrumbs, garlic, and chilli, and gently fry until golden brown and toasted, about 2–3 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the lemon zest. To serve, peel, stone, and dice the avocados. Toss the drained pasta with the roasted veggies and avocado. Arrange on a platter and sprinkle over the toasted crumbs.