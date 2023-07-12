Recipe of the day: Tomato oxtail soup with roosterkoek

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

This heartwarming tomato oxtail soup recipe showcases the robustness of oxtail, simmered to perfection in a savoury broth enriched with the natural sweetness of ripe tomatoes.

Serve your soup with homemade roosterkoek, a traditional South African bread cooked over an open flame.

Tomato oxtail soup

Ingredients

1 package oxtail, chunks

1 potato

1 onion

Ginger roots

340g tomato sauce

1 1/2 tablespoon black pepper

Method

Remove extra fat from the oxtail chunks. You don’t need to be very thorough with this preparation. Leaving some fat on the oxtail chunks is ok. In a large pot, add water (enough to cover the oxtail chunks, based on your estimation, but don’t put the oxtail chunks in the pot yet) and bring to a boil.

Put the oxtail chunks in the boiling water for a minute or two, until the meat is no longer red. Empty the pot and rinse the oxtail chunks in cold water.

Clean the pot. Put the oxtail chunks back in the pot. Add black pepper, the sliced onion and ginger roots. Fill 2/3 of the pot with fresh water. Cover and bring to a boil on high heat. Switch to medium-low heat to keep the soup stewing for about 3-4 hours. During this time, use a spoon to remove fat from the surface of the soup as often as needed.

When the oxtail chunks are finally done (you can use a fork to test if the meat can come off the bones), add tomato sauce to the soup, stir, and bring it to a boil on high heat. Use a spoon to remove the foams from the surface of the soup. Peel the potato and cut it into slices. Add the potato to the soup, bring to a boil and leave the soup stew on medium heat for another 30 minutes or until the potato is well cooked. Add salt to taste. Serve.

*This recipe was sourced from bigoven.com.

ALSO READ: What’s for dinner tonight: Cabbage rolls

How to make a Roosterkoek

Homemade roosterkoek. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1kg cake wheat flour

10ml salt

30ml sugar

10ml instant dry yeast

30ml cooking oil

750ml lukewarm water

Method

Sift flour and salt together. Add sugar and yeast. Add oil and enough lukewarm water, cut in with a knife and mix to a soft, sticky dough. Add more water, if necessary. Turn out dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5-10 mins, or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place dough in a large, lightly oiled bowl, cover and leave to rise in a warm place for about 30 mins, or until doubled in size. Knock down dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Divide into 6-10 pieces and form into rectangles. Place onto greased baking trays. Cover and leave to rise in a warm place for about 15 mins or until balls of dough are well risen. Bake over coals on a braai grid or in an unoiled griddle pan on the stovetop until done. Serve warm with butter and enjoy with your soup.

*This recipe was sourced from snowflake.co.za.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Lentil and sausage stew