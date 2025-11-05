Recipe of the day: Marinated chicken kebabs

These kebabs boast a smoky exterior and juicy centre

Marinated chicken kebabs are a vibrant dish perfect for grilling season or any time you crave something delicious.

By soaking bite-sized pieces of chicken in a mix of spices, herbs and aromatic ingredients, the meat absorbs bold flavours and becomes incredibly tender.

T hreaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection, these kebabs boast a smoky, slightly charred exterior and juicy centre.

Versatile and crowd-pleasing, marinated chicken kebabs can be customised with your favourite marinades and vegetables.

Serve them with warm flatbreads, fresh salads or dipping sauces for a meal that’s as festive as it is easy to prepare.

Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

125ml Greek-style yoghurt

2 Tbsp tomato paste

2 tsp sweet paprika

¼ – ½ tsp chilli powder

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated

2 Tbsp brown vinegar

± 800g chicken thighs, skinless & deboned, cut into 3-4cm cubes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil, for cooking

Method:

Combine the yoghurt, tomato paste, paprika, chilli powder, garlic, ginger, and brown vinegar.

Season well.

Whisk to blend.

Add the chicken.

Mix well to fully coat the chicken in the marinade.

Cover and place in the fridge for 1-3 hours.

Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes before using, or alternatively, use metal.

Light the braai and grill the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, turning occasionally.

Transfer skewers to a platter.

Serve with a crisp green salad and enjoy!