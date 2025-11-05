Recipe of the day: Marinated chicken kebabs

These kebabs boast a smoky exterior and juicy centre
Marinated chicken kebabs are a vibrant dish perfect for grilling season or any time you crave something delicious.
By soaking bite-sized pieces of chicken in a mix of spices, herbs and aromatic ingredients, the meat absorbs bold flavours and becomes incredibly tender.
Threaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection, these kebabs boast a smoky, slightly charred exterior and juicy centre.
Versatile and crowd-pleasing, marinated chicken kebabs can be customised with your favourite marinades and vegetables.
Serve them with warm flatbreads, fresh salads or dipping sauces for a meal that’s as festive as it is easy to prepare.
Preparation time: 10 mins
Cooking time: 10 mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
- 125ml Greek-style yoghurt
- 2 Tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tsp sweet paprika
- ¼ – ½ tsp chilli powder
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated
- 2 Tbsp brown vinegar
- ± 800g chicken thighs, skinless & deboned, cut into 3-4cm cubes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Olive oil, for cooking
Method:
- Combine the yoghurt, tomato paste, paprika, chilli powder, garlic, ginger, and brown vinegar.
- Season well.
- Whisk to blend.
- Add the chicken.
- Mix well to fully coat the chicken in the marinade.
- Cover and place in the fridge for 1-3 hours.
- Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes before using, or alternatively, use metal.
- Light the braai and grill the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, turning occasionally.
- Transfer skewers to a platter.
- Serve with a crisp green salad and enjoy!
