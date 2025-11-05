Recipes

Recipe of the day: Marinated chicken kebabs

Thami Kwazi

5 November 2025

These kebabs boast a smoky exterior and juicy centre

Marinated chicken kebabs are a vibrant dish perfect for grilling season or any time you crave something delicious.

By soaking bite-sized pieces of chicken in a mix of spices, herbs and aromatic ingredients, the meat absorbs bold flavours and becomes incredibly tender.

Threaded onto skewers and grilled to perfection, these kebabs boast a smoky, slightly charred exterior and juicy centre.

Versatile and crowd-pleasing, marinated chicken kebabs can be customised with your favourite marinades and vegetables.

Serve them with warm flatbreads, fresh salads or dipping sauces for a meal that’s as festive as it is easy to prepare.

Preparation time: 10 mins

Cooking time: 10 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

  • 125ml Greek-style yoghurt
  • 2 Tbsp tomato paste
  • 2 tsp sweet paprika
  • ¼ – ½ tsp chilli powder
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated
  • 2 Tbsp brown vinegar
  • ± 800g chicken thighs, skinless & deboned, cut into 3-4cm cubes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Olive oil, for cooking

Method:

  • Combine the yoghurt, tomato paste, paprika, chilli powder, garlic, ginger, and brown vinegar.
  • Season well.
  • Whisk to blend.
  • Add the chicken.
  • Mix well to fully coat the chicken in the marinade.
  • Cover and place in the fridge for 1-3 hours.
  • Soak bamboo skewers in water for 30 minutes before using, or alternatively, use metal.
  • Light the braai and grill the chicken until golden brown and cooked through, turning occasionally.
  • Transfer skewers to a platter.
  • Serve with a crisp green salad and enjoy!
