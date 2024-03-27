Recipe of the day: Fig jam lamb chops with a spinach, olive and feta salad

Turn your ordinary braai chops into an extraordinary meal with this delicious fig jam basting.

With the Easter weekend only two days away, you might be on the prowl for interesting recipe ideas to serve for lunch or dinner. We have you covered with succulent fig jam lamb chops that you can serve with a flavourful spinach, feta and olive salad.

ALSO SEE: J’ Something shares three delicious Easter recipes you have to try

Lamb chops with fig jam

Ingredients

8 lamb rib chops

2 Tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

4 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Ripe Fig Jam

15 – 30 ml water

sunflower oil for frying

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 cups couscous

2 Tbsp butter, melted

2 Tbsp mint, chopped

Method

Rub each lamb chop with a little of the olive oil and seasoning. Mix the Fig Jam and the water. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the lamb chops for 3 minutes on each side, basting often with the fig jam. Add the balsamic vinegar in the final minute of cooking. Transfer the lamb to a plate and leave to rest while the remaining juices in the pan simmer and reduce until sticky then pour over the lamb. Prepare the couscous according to the directions on the packet. Fork the butter and mint through the couscous and serve hot with the lamb chops.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

Lamb chops with fig jam Jam holds a very high sugar content so be careful that the jam doesn’t catch and burn when making this recipe, otherwise, the dish can taste bitter. Read more Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try Author: Rhodes Quality

Category: Lamb

Method: Frying

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 8 lamb rib chops

lamb rib chops 2 Tbsp olive oil

olive oil salt and pepper to taste

4 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Ripe Fig Jam

Rhodes Quality Ripe Fig Jam 15 – 30 ml water

– ml water sunflower oil for frying

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

balsamic vinegar 2 cups couscous

couscous 2 Tbsp butter, melted

butter, melted 2 Tbsp mint, chopped Instructions Rub each lamb chop with a little of the olive oil and seasoning. Mix the Fig Jam and the water. Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the lamb chops for 3 minutes on each side, basting often with the fig jam. Add the balsamic vinegar in the final minute of cooking. Transfer the lamb to a plate and leave to rest while the remaining juices in the pan simmer and reduce until sticky then pour over the lamb. Prepare the couscous according to the directions on the packet. Fork the butter and mint through the couscous and serve hot with the lamb chops.

Spinach, feta and olive salad with oregano salsa verde

Ingredients

2 bunches (700g) English spinach, trimmed

100g large green Sicilian olives, squashed, pit removed

1/2 bunch oregano, leaves picked

1/4 cup (35g) pistachios, roasted, chopped

Crumbled marinated feta, to serve

Oregano Salsa Verde

1 bunch oregano, leaves picked

1 tbs capers in vinegar, drained

1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup (60ml) extra virgin olive oil

Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 a lemon

Method

For the salsa verde, whiz all the ingredients and 1/2 tsp salt flakes in a blender or food processor until smooth. Set aside. To cook the spinach, bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil. In batches, blanch spinach for 2 seconds in boiling water, then remove with a slotted spoon and refresh in iced water. Drain, then set aside on a tray lined with paper towel to drain further. Place spinach on a large serving platter, spoon over salsa verde and scatter with olives, fresh oregano, pistachios and feta. Serve with remaining salsa verde.

*This recipe was sourced from www.delicious.com.au

Spinach, feta and olive salad with oregano salsa verde This flavourful salad is the perfect side for any main meat dish. Author: delicious.

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 1 min

Total Time: 6 min

Category: Salad

Method: no-cook

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 bunches (700g) English spinach, trimmed

bunches (700g) English spinach, trimmed 100g large green Sicilian olives, squashed, pit removed

large green Sicilian olives, squashed, pit removed 1/2 bunch oregano, leaves picked

bunch oregano, leaves picked 1/4 cup ( 35g ) pistachios, roasted, chopped

( ) pistachios, roasted, chopped Crumbled marinated feta, to serve Oregano Salsa Verde 1 bunch oregano, leaves picked

bunch oregano, leaves picked 1 tbs capers in vinegar, drained

tbs capers in vinegar, drained 1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

Dijon mustard 1/4 cup (60ml) extra virgin olive oil

(60ml) extra virgin olive oil Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 a lemon Instructions For the salsa verde, whiz all the ingredients and 1/2 tsp salt flakes in a blender or food processor until smooth. Set aside. To cook the spinach, bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil. In batches, blanch spinach for 2 seconds in boiling water, then remove with a slotted spoon and refresh in iced water. Drain, then set aside on a tray lined with paper towel to drain further. Place spinach on a large serving platter, spoon over salsa verde and scatter with olives, fresh oregano, pistachios and feta. Serve with remaining salsa verde.

NOW SEE: Sunday lunch: Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs with Grilled Pineapple Salad