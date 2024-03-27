Recipe of the day: Fig jam lamb chops with a spinach, olive and feta salad
Turn your ordinary braai chops into an extraordinary meal with this delicious fig jam basting.
Pictures: iStock
With the Easter weekend only two days away, you might be on the prowl for interesting recipe ideas to serve for lunch or dinner. We have you covered with succulent fig jam lamb chops that you can serve with a flavourful spinach, feta and olive salad.
ALSO SEE: J’ Something shares three delicious Easter recipes you have to try
Lamb chops with fig jam
Ingredients
- 8 lamb rib chops
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 4 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Ripe Fig Jam
- 15 – 30 ml water
- sunflower oil for frying
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 cups couscous
- 2 Tbsp butter, melted
- 2 Tbsp mint, chopped
Method
- Rub each lamb chop with a little of the olive oil and seasoning.
- Mix the Fig Jam and the water.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the lamb chops for 3 minutes on each side, basting often with the fig jam.
- Add the balsamic vinegar in the final minute of cooking.
- Transfer the lamb to a plate and leave to rest while the remaining juices in the pan simmer and reduce until sticky then pour over the lamb.
- Prepare the couscous according to the directions on the packet.
- Fork the butter and mint through the couscous and serve hot with the lamb chops.
*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
Lamb chops with fig jam
Jam holds a very high sugar content so be careful that the jam doesn’t catch and burn when making this recipe, otherwise, the dish can taste bitter.
- Category: Lamb
- Method: Frying
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 8 lamb rib chops
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 4 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Ripe Fig Jam
- 15 – 30 ml water
- sunflower oil for frying
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 cups couscous
- 2 Tbsp butter, melted
- 2 Tbsp mint, chopped
Instructions
- Rub each lamb chop with a little of the olive oil and seasoning.
- Mix the Fig Jam and the water.
- Heat a little oil in a frying pan and fry the lamb chops for 3 minutes on each side, basting often with the fig jam.
- Add the balsamic vinegar in the final minute of cooking.
- Transfer the lamb to a plate and leave to rest while the remaining juices in the pan simmer and reduce until sticky then pour over the lamb.
- Prepare the couscous according to the directions on the packet.
- Fork the butter and mint through the couscous and serve hot with the lamb chops.
Spinach, feta and olive salad with oregano salsa verde
Ingredients
- 2 bunches (700g) English spinach, trimmed
- 100g large green Sicilian olives, squashed, pit removed
- 1/2 bunch oregano, leaves picked
- 1/4 cup (35g) pistachios, roasted, chopped
- Crumbled marinated feta, to serve
Oregano Salsa Verde
- 1 bunch oregano, leaves picked
- 1 tbs capers in vinegar, drained
- 1/4 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup (60ml) extra virgin olive oil
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 a lemon
Method
- For the salsa verde, whiz all the ingredients and 1/2 tsp salt flakes in a blender or food processor until smooth. Set aside.
- To cook the spinach, bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil. In batches, blanch spinach for 2 seconds in boiling water, then remove with a slotted spoon and refresh in iced water. Drain, then set aside on a tray lined with paper towel to drain further.
- Place spinach on a large serving platter, spoon over salsa verde and scatter with olives, fresh oregano, pistachios and feta. Serve with remaining salsa verde.
*This recipe was sourced from www.delicious.com.au
Spinach, feta and olive salad with oregano salsa verde
This flavourful salad is the perfect side for any main meat dish.
- Prep Time: 5 min
- Cook Time: 1 min
- Total Time: 6 min
- Category: Salad
- Method: no-cook
- Cuisine: South African
Ingredients
- 2 bunches (700g) English spinach, trimmed
- 100g large green Sicilian olives, squashed, pit removed
- 1/2 bunch oregano, leaves picked
- 1/4 cup (35g) pistachios, roasted, chopped
- Crumbled marinated feta, to serve
Oregano Salsa Verde
- 1 bunch oregano, leaves picked
- 1 tbs capers in vinegar, drained
- 1/4 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup (60ml) extra virgin olive oil
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1/2 a lemon
Instructions
- For the salsa verde, whiz all the ingredients and 1/2 tsp salt flakes in a blender or food processor until smooth. Set aside.
- To cook the spinach, bring a saucepan of salted water to the boil. In batches, blanch spinach for 2 seconds in boiling water, then remove with a slotted spoon and refresh in iced water. Drain, then set aside on a tray lined with paper towel to drain further.
- Place spinach on a large serving platter, spoon over salsa verde and scatter with olives, fresh oregano, pistachios and feta. Serve with remaining salsa verde.
NOW SEE: Sunday lunch: Pineapple Teriyaki Style Sauce Glazed Ribs with Grilled Pineapple Salad