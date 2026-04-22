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Recipe of the day: Rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce with coconut rice

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

22 April 2026

05:31 pm

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This comforting and satisfying dish is sure to become a new favourite for weeknight dinners or special gatherings.

Recipe Rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce with coconut rice

Picture: supplied

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Indulge in a delicious fusion of flavours with this recipe for rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce, served atop fragrant coconut rice.

Juicy beef meatballs are glazed in a sweet and smoky barbecue honey sauce, creating a perfect balance of savoury and sweet.

The coconut rice adds a creamy, tropical touch that complements the bold flavours of the meatballs.

Ready: 30 min

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, plus extra for frying
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon thyme
  • 1 tablespoon curry power
  • 500g beef mince
  • ½ cup tomato sauce
  • salt to taste
  • 1 cup cooked Thai rice
  • 1 cup tinned sweetcorn
  • 1-2 cups BBQ sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Coconut rice:
  • 2 cups Thai rice
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • Salt to taste
  • 3 tablespoons coconut shavings, toasted
  • 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Method

Step 1:
To make the rice, bring the water and coconut milk to a boil before adding the Thai rice and salt. Cook until the desired texture, then fold in the coconut flakes.

Step 2:
Set aside. For the meatballs, heat a pan with the sunflower oil and cook the onions on medium heat until translucent.

Add the garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant before adding curry powder. Cook for 2 minutes on medium, then remove from the heat and cool completely.

Step 3:
Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Step 4:
In a bowl, mix in the cooked onion mix, cooked Thai rice, mince, tomato sauce and sweet corn.

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Step 5:
Form the meatballs into the size of your choice, then place them onto a greased oven tray. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from the heat, then pour in the BBQ sauce and increase the heat to 200°C and grill for another 5 min.

Step 6:
Serve the meatballs atop the coconut rice. Enjoy!

Recipe supplied by Excella

Print

Recipe of the day:Rice and beef meatballs in bbq honey sauce, with coconut rice

Recipe Rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce with coconut rice

Indulge in a delicious fusion of flavors with this recipe for rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce, served atop fragrant coconut rice. Juicy beef meatballs are glazed in a sweet and smoky barbecue honey sauce, creating a perfect balance of savory and sweet.

The coconut rice adds a creamy, tropical touch that complements the bold flavors of the meatballs.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

2 tablespoons Excella Sunflower Oil, plus extra for frying
1 onion, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon thyme
1 tablespoon curry power
500g beef mince
½ cup tomato sauce
salt to taste
1 cup cooked Excella Thai rice
1 cup tinned sweetcorn
12 cups BBQ sauce
1 tablespoon honey
Coconut rice:
2 cups Excella Thai rice
1 cup water
2 cups coconut milk
Salt to taste
3 tablespoon coconut shavings, toasted
2 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Instructions

Step 1:
To make the rice, bring the water and coconut milk to a boil before adding the Excella Thai rice and salt. Cook until the desired texture, then fold in the coconut flakes.

Step 2:
Set aside. For the meatballs, heat a pan with the Excella Sunflower oil and cook the onions on medium heat until translucent.

Add the garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant before adding curry powder. Cook for 2 minutes on medium, then remove from the heat and cool completely.

Step 3:
Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Step 4:
In a bowl, mix in the cooked onion mix, cooked Excella Thai Rice, mince, tomato sauce, and sweet corn.

Step 5:
Form the meatballs into the size of your choice, then place them onto a greased oven tray. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from the heat, then pour in the BBQ sauce and increase the heat to 200°C and grill for another 5 min.

Step 6:
Serve the meatballs atop the coconut rice. Enjoy!

Recipe supplied by Excella

Nutrition

  • Serving Size: Serves 4 – 6

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