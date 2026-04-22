Recipe of the day:Rice and beef meatballs in bbq honey sauce, with coconut rice

This comforting and satisfying dish is sure to become a new favourite for weeknight dinners or special gatherings.

Indulge in a delicious fusion of flavours with this recipe for rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce, served atop fragrant coconut rice.

Juicy beef meatballs are glazed in a sweet and smoky barbecue honey sauce, creating a perfect balance of savoury and sweet.

The coconut rice adds a creamy, tropical touch that complements the bold flavours of the meatballs.

Ready: 30 min

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons sunflower oil, plus extra for frying

1 onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon curry power

500g beef mince

½ cup tomato sauce

salt to taste

1 cup cooked Thai rice

1 cup tinned sweetcorn

1-2 cups BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon honey

Coconut rice:

2 cups Thai rice

1 cup water

2 cups coconut milk

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons coconut shavings, toasted

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Method

Step 1:

To make the rice, bring the water and coconut milk to a boil before adding the Thai rice and salt. Cook until the desired texture, then fold in the coconut flakes.

Step 2:

Set aside. For the meatballs, heat a pan with the sunflower oil and cook the onions on medium heat until translucent.

Add the garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant before adding curry powder. Cook for 2 minutes on medium, then remove from the heat and cool completely.

Step 3:

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Step 4:

In a bowl, mix in the cooked onion mix, cooked Thai rice, mince, tomato sauce and sweet corn.

Step 5:

Form the meatballs into the size of your choice, then place them onto a greased oven tray. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from the heat, then pour in the BBQ sauce and increase the heat to 200°C and grill for another 5 min.

Step 6:

Serve the meatballs atop the coconut rice. Enjoy!

Recipe supplied by Excella