This comforting and satisfying dish is sure to become a new favourite for weeknight dinners or special gatherings.
Indulge in a delicious fusion of flavours with this recipe for rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce, served atop fragrant coconut rice.
Juicy beef meatballs are glazed in a sweet and smoky barbecue honey sauce, creating a perfect balance of savoury and sweet.
The coconut rice adds a creamy, tropical touch that complements the bold flavours of the meatballs.
Ready: 30 min
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, plus extra for frying
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon thyme
- 1 tablespoon curry power
- 500g beef mince
- ½ cup tomato sauce
- salt to taste
- 1 cup cooked Thai rice
- 1 cup tinned sweetcorn
- 1-2 cups BBQ sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Coconut rice:
- 2 cups Thai rice
- 1 cup water
- 2 cups coconut milk
- Salt to taste
- 3 tablespoons coconut shavings, toasted
- 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
Method
Step 1:
To make the rice, bring the water and coconut milk to a boil before adding the Thai rice and salt. Cook until the desired texture, then fold in the coconut flakes.
Step 2:
Set aside. For the meatballs, heat a pan with the sunflower oil and cook the onions on medium heat until translucent.
Add the garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant before adding curry powder. Cook for 2 minutes on medium, then remove from the heat and cool completely.
Step 3:
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Step 4:
In a bowl, mix in the cooked onion mix, cooked Thai rice, mince, tomato sauce and sweet corn.
Step 5:
Form the meatballs into the size of your choice, then place them onto a greased oven tray. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from the heat, then pour in the BBQ sauce and increase the heat to 200°C and grill for another 5 min.
Step 6:
Serve the meatballs atop the coconut rice. Enjoy!
Recipe supplied by ExcellaPrint
Recipe of the day:Rice and beef meatballs in bbq honey sauce, with coconut rice
Indulge in a delicious fusion of flavors with this recipe for rice and beef meatballs in BBQ honey sauce, served atop fragrant coconut rice. Juicy beef meatballs are glazed in a sweet and smoky barbecue honey sauce, creating a perfect balance of savory and sweet.
The coconut rice adds a creamy, tropical touch that complements the bold flavors of the meatballs.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons Excella Sunflower Oil, plus extra for frying
1 onion, chopped
1 tablespoon garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon thyme
1 tablespoon curry power
500g beef mince
½ cup tomato sauce
salt to taste
1 cup cooked Excella Thai rice
1 cup tinned sweetcorn
1–2 cups BBQ sauce
1 tablespoon honey
Coconut rice:
2 cups Excella Thai rice
1 cup water
2 cups coconut milk
Salt to taste
3 tablespoon coconut shavings, toasted
2 tablespoon parsley, chopped
Instructions
Step 1:
To make the rice, bring the water and coconut milk to a boil before adding the Excella Thai rice and salt. Cook until the desired texture, then fold in the coconut flakes.
Step 2:
Set aside. For the meatballs, heat a pan with the Excella Sunflower oil and cook the onions on medium heat until translucent.
Add the garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant before adding curry powder. Cook for 2 minutes on medium, then remove from the heat and cool completely.
Step 3:
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Step 4:
In a bowl, mix in the cooked onion mix, cooked Excella Thai Rice, mince, tomato sauce, and sweet corn.
Step 5:
Form the meatballs into the size of your choice, then place them onto a greased oven tray. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from the heat, then pour in the BBQ sauce and increase the heat to 200°C and grill for another 5 min.
Step 6:
Serve the meatballs atop the coconut rice. Enjoy!
Recipe supplied by Excella
Nutrition
- Serving Size: Serves 4 – 6
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