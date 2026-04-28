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Recipe of the day: Kota

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

28 April 2026

12:34 pm

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Try this recipe of the day kota, a beloved South African street food, is a vibrant fusion of flavours and cultures.

Picture supplied

Picture: supplied

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This hearty meal features a hollowed out quarter loaf of bread generously filled with a variety of savoury fillings. For example, some options include spicy sausages, fries, cheese and tangy sauces.

Each bite delivers a satisfying combination of texture and taste.

As a result, kota is a popular choice for a quick lunch or snack. Its customisable nature and bold, comforting flavours have made it a staple in local communities.

Ready in 30 mins

Serves 1 person

Ingredients

1 loaf of white bread, unsliced (cut in 1/4)
Atchaar (store bought or make your own)
1 Russian sausage
Cheese slices
1 egg
Sunflower oil for frying
Potatoes, cut into thick-cut chips
Mayonnaise
Tomato sauce or sweet chilli sauce
Cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:
Hollow the inside of the loaf, then toast the crust and soft bread in the oven at 180°C for 5-10 minutes. Continue until toasted.

Step 2:
Heat 2 cups of sunflower oil in a medium-sized pan until oil temperature is 180°C. Fry the chips until golden brown, 10-15 minutes.

Step 3:
Place the Russian sausage in the oven and cook until the skin is crispy, 5-10 minutes.

Step 4:
Warm up the chakalaka.

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Step 5:
To make the pink sauce, combine mayonnaise and tomato sauce with cayenne pepper.

Step 6:
Fry an egg with a splash of sunflower oil.

Step 7:
To assemble your kota, first layer the 1/4 loaf with cheese slices. Then add golden chips, Russian sausage, pink sauce, a second layer of cheese and the chakalaka. Next, top with fried egg, drizzle more pink sauce and using the toasted inner bread, make a lid.

-Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day :Kota

Picture supplied

Each bite delivers a satisfying combination of textures and tastes, making Kota a popular choice for a quick lunch or snack. Its customisable nature and bold, comforting flavors have made it a staple in local communities.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

1 loaf of white bread, unsliced (cut in 1/4)
Atchaar (store bought or make your own)
1 Russian sausage
Cheese Slices
1 egg
Excella Sunflower Oil for frying
Potatoes, cut into thick-cut chips
Excella Rich & Creamy Mayonnaise
Tomato Sauce or Sweet Chilli Sauce
Cayenne Pepper
Salt and Pepper

Instructions

Step 1:
Hollow the inside of the loaf, then toast the crust and soft bread in the oven at 180°C for 5-10 minutes, until toasted.

Step 2:
Heat 2 cups of Excella Sunflower Oil in a medium-sized pan until oil temperature is 180°C. Fry the chips until golden brown, 10 – 15 minutes.

Step 3:
Place the Russian Sausage into the oven and cook until the skin is crispy, 5 – 10 minutes.

Step 4:
Warm up the chakalaka.

Step 5:
To make the pink sauce, combine Excella Rich & Creamy Mayonnaise and tomato sauce with cayenne pepper.

Step 6:
Fry an egg with a splash of Excella Sunflower Oil.

Step 7:
To assemble your Kota, first layer the 1/4 loaf with cheese slices, then add golden chips, Russian sausage, pink sauce, a second layer of cheese, and the chakalaka. Top with fried egg, drizzle more pink sauce, and using the toasted inner bread, make a lid.

-Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.za

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