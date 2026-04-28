Try this recipe of the day kota, a beloved South African street food, is a vibrant fusion of flavours and cultures.
This hearty meal features a hollowed out quarter loaf of bread generously filled with a variety of savoury fillings. For example, some options include spicy sausages, fries, cheese and tangy sauces.
Each bite delivers a satisfying combination of texture and taste.
As a result, kota is a popular choice for a quick lunch or snack. Its customisable nature and bold, comforting flavours have made it a staple in local communities.
Ready in 30 mins
Serves 1 person
Ingredients
1 loaf of white bread, unsliced (cut in 1/4)
Atchaar (store bought or make your own)
1 Russian sausage
Cheese slices
1 egg
Sunflower oil for frying
Potatoes, cut into thick-cut chips
Mayonnaise
Tomato sauce or sweet chilli sauce
Cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Hollow the inside of the loaf, then toast the crust and soft bread in the oven at 180°C for 5-10 minutes. Continue until toasted.
Step 2:
Heat 2 cups of sunflower oil in a medium-sized pan until oil temperature is 180°C. Fry the chips until golden brown, 10-15 minutes.
Step 3:
Place the Russian sausage in the oven and cook until the skin is crispy, 5-10 minutes.
Step 4:
Warm up the chakalaka.
Step 5:
To make the pink sauce, combine mayonnaise and tomato sauce with cayenne pepper.
Step 6:
Fry an egg with a splash of sunflower oil.
Step 7:
To assemble your kota, first layer the 1/4 loaf with cheese slices. Then add golden chips, Russian sausage, pink sauce, a second layer of cheese and the chakalaka. Next, top with fried egg, drizzle more pink sauce and using the toasted inner bread, make a lid.
-Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.zaPrint
Recipe of the day :Kota
Each bite delivers a satisfying combination of textures and tastes, making Kota a popular choice for a quick lunch or snack. Its customisable nature and bold, comforting flavors have made it a staple in local communities.
Ingredients
1 loaf of white bread, unsliced (cut in 1/4)
Atchaar (store bought or make your own)
1 Russian sausage
Cheese Slices
1 egg
Excella Sunflower Oil for frying
Potatoes, cut into thick-cut chips
Excella Rich & Creamy Mayonnaise
Tomato Sauce or Sweet Chilli Sauce
Cayenne Pepper
Salt and Pepper
Instructions
Step 1:
Hollow the inside of the loaf, then toast the crust and soft bread in the oven at 180°C for 5-10 minutes, until toasted.
Step 2:
Heat 2 cups of Excella Sunflower Oil in a medium-sized pan until oil temperature is 180°C. Fry the chips until golden brown, 10 – 15 minutes.
Step 3:
Place the Russian Sausage into the oven and cook until the skin is crispy, 5 – 10 minutes.
Step 4:
Warm up the chakalaka.
Step 5:
To make the pink sauce, combine Excella Rich & Creamy Mayonnaise and tomato sauce with cayenne pepper.
Step 6:
Fry an egg with a splash of Excella Sunflower Oil.
Step 7:
To assemble your Kota, first layer the 1/4 loaf with cheese slices, then add golden chips, Russian sausage, pink sauce, a second layer of cheese, and the chakalaka. Top with fried egg, drizzle more pink sauce, and using the toasted inner bread, make a lid.
-Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.za
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