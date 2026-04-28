Try this recipe of the day kota, a beloved South African street food, is a vibrant fusion of flavours and cultures.

This hearty meal features a hollowed out quarter loaf of bread generously filled with a variety of savoury fillings. For example, some options include spicy sausages, fries, cheese and tangy sauces.

Each bite delivers a satisfying combination of texture and taste.

As a result, kota is a popular choice for a quick lunch or snack. Its customisable nature and bold, comforting flavours have made it a staple in local communities.

Ready in 30 mins

Serves 1 person

Ingredients



1 loaf of white bread, unsliced (cut in 1/4)

Atchaar (store bought or make your own)

1 Russian sausage

Cheese slices

1 egg

Sunflower oil for frying

Potatoes, cut into thick-cut chips

Mayonnaise

Tomato sauce or sweet chilli sauce

Cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Hollow the inside of the loaf, then toast the crust and soft bread in the oven at 180°C for 5-10 minutes. Continue until toasted.

Step 2:

Heat 2 cups of sunflower oil in a medium-sized pan until oil temperature is 180°C. Fry the chips until golden brown, 10-15 minutes.

Step 3:

Place the Russian sausage in the oven and cook until the skin is crispy, 5-10 minutes.

Step 4:

Warm up the chakalaka.

Step 5:

To make the pink sauce, combine mayonnaise and tomato sauce with cayenne pepper.

Step 6:

Fry an egg with a splash of sunflower oil.

Step 7:

To assemble your kota, first layer the 1/4 loaf with cheese slices. Then add golden chips, Russian sausage, pink sauce, a second layer of cheese and the chakalaka. Next, top with fried egg, drizzle more pink sauce and using the toasted inner bread, make a lid.

-Recipe supplied by : Excella.co.za