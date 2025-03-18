Recipe of the day: Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies

This recipe is perfect for a quick and delicious snack.

Try something new at your next braai with this mouthwatering peach and mozzarella braai broodjie.

It’s a tasty sandwich with melted mozzarella, fresh thyme, and sweet peaches, all grilled to perfection.

Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies

Ingredients

8 slices sourdough bread

Butter, for spreading

16 slices mozzarella cheese

5 ml (1 tsp) fresh thyme leaves

2 ripe peaches, cut into thin slices

Method

Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place four slices on a board, butter side down. Arrange two slices of mozzarella on each slice of bread, followed by the thyme leaves. Arrange the peach slices on top, followed by another layer of mozzarella. Place another slice of bread on top, ensuring the buttered side faces outwards. Cook the sandwiches over the coals until golden brown and the cheese has melted. Slice and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

