Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Recipe of the day: Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

18 Mar 2025

12:28 pm

This recipe is perfect for a quick and delicious snack.

Braai broodjies

Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies. Picture: Supplied

Try something new at your next braai with this mouthwatering peach and mozzarella braai broodjie.

It’s a tasty sandwich with melted mozzarella, fresh thyme, and sweet peaches, all grilled to perfection.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Ostrich fillet kebabs with nectarine and rosemary

Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies

Ingredients

  • 8 slices sourdough bread
  • Butter, for spreading
  • 16 slices mozzarella cheese
  • 5 ml (1 tsp) fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 ripe peaches, cut into thin slices

Method

  1. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place four slices on a board, butter side down.
  2. Arrange two slices of mozzarella on each slice of bread, followed by the thyme leaves.
  3. Arrange the peach slices on top, followed by another layer of mozzarella.
  4. Place another slice of bread on top, ensuring the buttered side faces outwards.
  5. Cook the sandwiches over the coals until golden brown and the cheese has melted.
  6. Slice and serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

Print

Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies

Braai broodjies

  • Author: Teresa Ulyate

Ingredients

Scale

    • 8 slices sourdough bread

    • Butter, for spreading

    • 16 slices mozzarella cheese

    • 5 ml (1 tsp) fresh thyme leaves

    • 2 ripe peaches, cut into thin slices

Instructions

  1. Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place four slices on a board, butter side down.

  2. Arrange two slices of mozzarella on each slice of bread, followed by the thyme leaves.

  3. Arrange the peach slices on top, followed by another layer of mozzarella.

  4. Place another slice of bread on top, ensuring the buttered side faces outwards.

  5. Cook the sandwiches over the coals until golden brown and the cheese has melted.

  6. Slice and serve immediately.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Sticky BBQ chicken wings with avocado ranch dipping sauce

Share this article

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

RELATED ARTICLES

Download our app

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: US’ message to other ambassadors after ‘unacceptable’ Rasool remarks
Courts Discovery wins R6m life insurance case after KZN woman’s deceased mother ‘misrepresented’ income
Courts ‘Hundreds of charges’: Sassa fraud case is bigger than you think
Courts Joshlin Smith trial: ‘I tried to stop Kelly, but she wouldn’t listen’
South Africa ‘Rasool had one job… he was clearly a red flag to a bull for Trump’ – expert

Download our app

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp