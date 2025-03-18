Recipe of the day: Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies

Read more
This recipe is perfect for a quick and delicious snack.
Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies. Picture: Supplied
Try something new at your next braai with this mouthwatering peach and mozzarella braai broodjie.
It’s a tasty sandwich with melted mozzarella, fresh thyme, and sweet peaches, all grilled to perfection.
Peach and mozzarella braai broodjies
Ingredients
- 8 slices sourdough bread
- Butter, for spreading
- 16 slices mozzarella cheese
- 5 ml (1 tsp) fresh thyme leaves
- 2 ripe peaches, cut into thin slices
Method
- Butter one side of each slice of bread. Place four slices on a board, butter side down.
- Arrange two slices of mozzarella on each slice of bread, followed by the thyme leaves.
- Arrange the peach slices on top, followed by another layer of mozzarella.
- Place another slice of bread on top, ensuring the buttered side faces outwards.
- Cook the sandwiches over the coals until golden brown and the cheese has melted.
- Slice and serve immediately.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
