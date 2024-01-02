Recipe of the day: Quick and easy homemade bao bun recipe

Craving bao buns, but broke? Make your own at home using this cheat recipe that’ll have your buns ready and on your plate in only a fraction of the time it takes to make real ones.

While it’s only the second day of January, many South Africans are already having to pinch their pennies after their festive season spending. Although Woollies does make a delicious bao bun, that you can just pop in the microwave for a couple of minutes, that money will be needed for petrol to get to work later in the month.

If you really can’t manage to get your bao bun craving under control, you can make your own at home using this cheat recipe. Usually making bao buns is a very long process, but this cheat bao bun recipe allows you to make them in a fraction of the time it takes to make real ones.

Cheat bao bun recipe

Ingredients

For The Dough

200g self-raising flour plus extra for dusting

180g Greek yoghurt

For The Filling

400g beef mince (20% fat)

1 lemongrass stalk, bashed (to release aromatics) and finely chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Handful of basil, finely chopped

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tbsp light soy sauce

2 teaspoon sugar

½ tablespoon black pepper

Method

Make the dough in a large bowl. Combine the self-raising flour and the Greek yoghurt. Stir using chopsticks or a wooden spoon. Then, knead for 5 minutes until you have a bouncy, soft dough. Cover with cling film and set aside for 10 minutes. In a large bowl, combine all of the filling ingredients. Gently stir with chopsticks or your hands and then set aside. Get your dough and pierce it in the middle with your finger. Form a donut and then slice the donut to make a log. Slice your dough log into 10 equal pieces. Roll each piece out into a circular wrapper that is around ½ cm thick and 7cm in diameter. Sprinkle with flour to keep them from sticking. Place a spoonful of the filling into the center of the wrapper and seal in an anticlockwise motion. Repeat this step for all the wrappers. Place your dumplings onto little pieces of parchment paper, and then place them in your steamer. Steam for 10-15 minutes and then remove. You can either eat them now, or continue onto the next step to give your dumplings a crispy bottom! Grab a pan, place it on medium heat, and drizzle with oil. Add in your dumplings face up and fry for 4 minutes until the underside of the dumpling is golden and crispy. Remove from the pan and serve up while warm. Enjoy!

*This recipe was sourced from www.myriadrecipes.com

