Recipe of the day: Sticky honey prawn noodle salad

Tired of chicken, beef and gammon? This delicious sticky honey prawn noodle salad will add some variety to your New Year’s menu.

If roast beef, lamb cuts, gammon and roast chicken has been your diet since the festive season started, it might be time to switch to a different protein – something a little lighter to get you feeling healthy and feeling comfortable in your clothes before going back to work. This sticky prawn noodle salad will be ready in 15 minutes and will still keep that festive holiday feeling alive.

Sticky honey prawn noodle salad

Ingredients

100g dried rice vermicelli noodles

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 long red chilli, finely sliced

300g peeled and deveined prawns, tails intact

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp honey

1 tsp cornflour (cornstarch), mixed with 1 tsp water

2 cups finely sliced Chinese cabbage (also known as wombok)

1 cup shredded or julienned carrot

100g cooked and shelled edamame beans

1 cup Asian herbs (e.g. mint, Thai basil, coriander/cilantro)

1/3 cup Marion’s Kitchen Vietnamese-style Tangy Dressing

2 tbsp crispy fried shallots

Method

Soak the noodles in hot water for 3-4 minutes or until just tender. Drain and use scissors to cut into more management lengths. Set aside to cool. Heat the sesame oil in a wok or large frying pan over high heat. Add the garlic and chilli and stir-fry for 10 seconds until fragrant. Next, add the prawns and stir-fry for half a minute or until the prawns are pink and opaque. Then add the soy sauce and honey, stir-frying to combine. Now go in with the cornflour mixture and stir-fry for another half a minute or until the sauce is thick and glossy. Turn off the heat and set aside. Mix the cooked noodles, cabbage, carrot, edamame beans, herbs and the Vietnamese-style Tangy Dressing together in a large bowl until well combined. Transfer to a serving plate and top with the sticky honey prawns. Sprinkle over the fried shallots and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from www.marionskitchen.com

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 5 min

Total Time: 15 min

Category: Lunch, Dinner

Method: Frying

