A quick and easy salad recipe.
Brighten your table with our Recipe of the day: Rainbow Salad!
This vibrant, nutritious dish combines a medley of colourful vegetables, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate.
Simple to prepare and packed with vitamins, it’s the perfect healthy addition to any meal or a delicious standalone lunch.
- Ready in 30 minutes
- Serves: Four people
Ingredients
- Excella Rice
- 1/2 cup of Peas, boiled
- 1 Russian sausage
- 1 carrot, grated
- 1/2 cup of black olives, pitted and sliced
- 1/2 cup red cabbage, shredded
Method
- Cook Excella Rice according to the packet instructions and leave to cool.
- Boil peas until tender and allow to cool.
- Place the peas, carrots, cabbage, and black olives in the rice and toss until evenly distributed.
- Serve as an accompaniment to your favourite meat dishes!
Recipe supplied by: ExcellaPrint
Recipe of the day: Rainbow salad
Brighten your table with our Recipe of the day: Rainbow Salad!
This vibrant, nutritious dish combines a medley of colourful vegetables, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate.
Simple to prepare and packed with vitamins, it’s the perfect healthy addition to any meal or a delicious standalone lunch.
Ingredients
- Excella Rice
- 1/2 cup of Peas, boiled
- 1 Russian sausage
- 1 carrot, grated
- 1/2 cup of black olives, pitted and sliced
- 1/2 cup red cabbage, shredded
Instructions
- Cook Excella Rice according to the packet instructions and leave to cool.
- Boil peas until tender and allow to cool.
- Place the peas, carrots, cabbage, and black olives in the rice and toss until evenly distributed.
- Serve as an accompaniment to your favourite meat dishes!
Recipe supplied by: Excella
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