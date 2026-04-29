A quick and easy salad recipe.

Brighten your table with our Recipe of the day: Rainbow Salad!

This vibrant, nutritious dish combines a medley of colourful vegetables, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate.

Simple to prepare and packed with vitamins, it’s the perfect healthy addition to any meal or a delicious standalone lunch.

Ready in 30 minutes

Serves: Four people

Ingredients

Excella Rice

1/2 cup of Peas, boiled

1 Russian sausage

1 carrot, grated

1/2 cup of black olives, pitted and sliced

1/2 cup red cabbage, shredded

Method

Cook Excella Rice according to the packet instructions and leave to cool. Boil peas until tender and allow to cool. Place the peas, carrots, cabbage, and black olives in the rice and toss until evenly distributed. Serve as an accompaniment to your favourite meat dishes!

Recipe supplied by: Excella