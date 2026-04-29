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Recipe of the day: Rainbow salad

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

29 April 2026

05:34 pm

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A quick and easy salad recipe.

Recipe of the day: Rainbow salad

Picture: iStock, Supplied

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Brighten your table with our Recipe of the day: Rainbow Salad!

This vibrant, nutritious dish combines a medley of colourful vegetables, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate.

Simple to prepare and packed with vitamins, it’s the perfect healthy addition to any meal or a delicious standalone lunch.

  • Ready in 30 minutes
  • Serves: Four people

Ingredients

  • Excella Rice
  • 1/2 cup of Peas, boiled
  • 1 Russian sausage
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1/2 cup of black olives, pitted and sliced
  • 1/2 cup red cabbage, shredded

Method

  1. Cook Excella Rice according to the packet instructions and leave to cool.
  2. Boil peas until tender and allow to cool.
  3. Place the peas, carrots, cabbage, and black olives in the rice and toss until evenly distributed.
  4. Serve as an accompaniment to your favourite meat dishes!

Recipe supplied by: Excella

Print

Recipe of the day: Rainbow salad

Recipe of the day: Rainbow salad

Brighten your table with our Recipe of the day: Rainbow Salad!

This vibrant, nutritious dish combines a medley of colourful vegetables, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate.

RELATED ARTICLES

Simple to prepare and packed with vitamins, it’s the perfect healthy addition to any meal or a delicious standalone lunch.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale
  • Excella Rice
  • 1/2 cup of Peas, boiled
  • 1 Russian sausage
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1/2 cup of black olives, pitted and sliced
  • 1/2 cup red cabbage, shredded

Instructions

  1. Cook Excella Rice according to the packet instructions and leave to cool.

  2. Boil peas until tender and allow to cool.

  3. Place the peas, carrots, cabbage, and black olives in the rice and toss until evenly distributed.

  4. Serve as an accompaniment to your favourite meat dishes!

Recipe supplied by: Excella

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