Recipe of the day: Pistachio ice cream

Creamy, nutty, and irresistibly smooth.

This homemade pistachio ice cream is a refreshing treat perfect for warm days or as a sweet ending to any meal.

Made with real pistachios, honey, and a hint of almond, it’s simple to whip up at home—no ice cream machine needed.

Pistachio ice cream

Ingredients

1 ¼ cup shelled pistachios plus extra for topping

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons honey

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

Instructions

Add the pistachios to a food processor or blender and blend until a smooth, creamy paste forms, scraping down the sides as needed, about 7–10 minutes. Add the sweetened condensed milk to the food processor and mix for 1 minute, or until combined. In a large bowl, add the heavy cream, honey, and both extracts. Using a hand mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in the creamy pistachio mixture until combined. Pour the pistachio ice cream into a freezer-safe container and smooth the top. Sprinkle with extra chopped pistachios, if desired. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours. Allow the ice cream to thaw for 5 minutes at room temperature before scooping and serving.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

