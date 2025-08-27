Recipes

Recipe of the day: Pistachio ice cream

Creamy, nutty, and irresistibly smooth.

Pistachio ice cream

Pistachio ice cream. Picture: Supplied

This homemade pistachio ice cream is a refreshing treat perfect for warm days or as a sweet ending to any meal.

Made with real pistachios, honey, and a hint of almond, it’s simple to whip up at home—no ice cream machine needed.

Pistachio ice cream

Ingredients

  • 1 ¼ cup shelled pistachios plus extra for topping
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon almond extract

Instructions

  1. Add the pistachios to a food processor or blender and blend until a smooth, creamy paste forms, scraping down the sides as needed, about 7–10 minutes.
  2. Add the sweetened condensed milk to the food processor and mix for 1 minute, or until combined.
  3. In a large bowl, add the heavy cream, honey, and both extracts. Using a hand mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.
  4. Gently fold in the creamy pistachio mixture until combined.
  5. Pour the pistachio ice cream into a freezer-safe container and smooth the top.
  6. Sprinkle with extra chopped pistachios, if desired. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours.
  7. Allow the ice cream to thaw for 5 minutes at room temperature before scooping and serving.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

Pistachio ice cream

Pistachio ice cream

  Author: Yumna Jawad

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 ¼ cup shelled pistachios plus extra for topping

    • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

    • 2 cups heavy whipping cream

    • 2 tablespoons honey

    • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

  • ½ teaspoon almond extract

Instructions

  1. Add the pistachios to a food processor or blender and blend until a smooth, creamy paste forms, scraping down the sides as needed, about 7-10 minutes.

  2. Add the sweetened condensed milk to the food processor and mix for 1 minute or until combined.

  3. In a large bowl, add the heavy cream, honey, and both extracts. Using a hand mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

  4. Gently fold in the creamy pistachio mixture until combined.

  5. Pour the pistachio ice cream into a freezer-safe container and smooth the top.

  6. Sprinkle with extra chopped pistachios, if desired. Cover and freeze for at least 4 hours.

  7. Allow the ice cream to thaw for 5 minutes at room temperature before scooping and serving.

Notes

Storage & Freezer Burn Prevention: Store in a freezer-safe, airtight container for up to 2 months. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface of the ice cream before sealing the lid. This helps prevent ice crystals from forming.

Keep it in the back of the freezer, where the temperature stays more consistent, to avoid partial thawing and refreezing.

Let it sit at room temperature for about 5 minutes before scooping for the best texture.

