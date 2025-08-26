Recipe of the day: Chakalaka bean salad topped with eggs

Chakalaka bean salad topped with eggs is a vibrant and nutritious dish that brings together bold flavours and textures.

The hearty blend of beans, tomatoes, bell peppers, and spices in the chakalaka adds a zesty kick, while the creamy, soft-boiled or poached eggs on top provide a rich, satisfying contrast. This colourful salad is perfect as a side or a light main, offering both protein and fibre, making it a delicious and healthy option for any meal.

Serves 2 – 4

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

60ml (¼ cup) butter

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, roughly cubed

½ green pepper, seeded and roughly chopped

4 cauliflower florets, roughly chopped

1 carrot, peeled and grated

180g frozen corn kernels

1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

5ml (1 tsp) curry powder

15ml (1 tbsp) ground coriander

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 x 410g baked beans in tomato sauce

3 large eggs, hard-boiled and quartered

Method

Melt the butter in a frying pan and sauté the onions and garlic for a few seconds. Add the remaining ingredients, except for the beans and eggs, and cook over low heat for about 10 minutes. Stir in the beans and cook until warmed through, for a further 10 minutes, top with the egg quarters and serve.

Supplied by SA poultry.co.za