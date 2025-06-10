Chicken feet and champions: Kolisi, Mapimpi and Am enjoy Mzansi’s fave dish

On a boys day out, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi decides to kick back with his teammates. The setting is just as epic as the man himself.

Recently, Siya Kolisi and fellow Sharks and Bok players Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am took a much-needed break from the pressures of the rugby field. They indulged in a classic South African meal, chicken feet and dombolo (steamed bread). It was the perfect occasion for Siya, Makazole and Lukhanyo to enjoy Mzansi’s favourite dish together.

What started as a simple meal turned into a celebration of culture, food and camaraderie. There was also a side of humour and some playful banter from fans and teammates.

Traditional feast in Durban: the Xhosa way

Chicken feet and dombolo. Picture via Instagram

The Rugby World Cup winners headed to Fresh Food with Thuladu, a popular eatery in the heart of Durban. It serves up traditional South African dishes, like the ones Kolisi, Mapimpi and Am relish.

The setting was relaxed, with the men indulging in a hearty meal while sharing stories, laughter and, of course, a touch of rugby banter. But it wasn’t just the food that caught everyone’s attention. It was the bond between these Xhosa men that was highlighted when they relished the traditional dish.

Siya, known for his strong connection to his Xhosa heritage, posted a picture of the meal with a caption that included their Xhosa clan names: Zikhali, uQhinebe, and oGqwashu.

To netizens who saw the post, it felt like a reunion of the Dyani’s, a term that means “big man”, “grown man,” or, as locals say, “Grootman“. This was a nod to those who have successfully gone through the rites of passage in Xhosa culture.

For many, it was a powerful moment of shared identity and respect for their ancestry.

Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am: the silent giants

While Siya may be the captain, his teammates Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am are no strangers to the spotlight. Mapimpi is often seen as the quiet, stoic but most fashionable player in SA. He was at ease as he sat down with Siya and Lukhanyo.

The trio looked content over plates filled with chicken feet, dombolo, and other offal delicacies. Lukhanyo is often reserved. However, you could see in the photos that he was savouring the rare opportunity for a bit of fun while standing out with Kolisi and Mampimpi.

Offal: South African tradition of brotherhood

In South Africa, meals like offal, the internal organs of animals such as the liver, heart, and kidneys, have long been associated with tradition and brotherhood.

Men often share these hearty meals over good conversation, sometimes accompanied by a cold beer. It’s a time-honoured tradition that goes beyond food; it’s about bonding, sharing wisdom, and celebrating life. The meal Kolisi, Mampimpi and Am enjoyed was a reflection of their heritage and the unity they feel as teammates.

South African captain Siya Kolisi lifts the trophy at the Rugby World Cup 2023 final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France on 28 October 2023 in Paris, France. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Siya’s Instagram post didn’t go unnoticed. Fellow celebrities were quick to jump into the comments with playful jabs and cheers. One follower affectionately called them “Desiney’s Child,” a nod to the legendary R&B group, Destiny’s Child, all while enjoying Mzansi’s prescribed dish with Mampimpi and Lukhanyo.

Another teammate, Eben Etzebeth, couldn’t resist poking fun, quipping, “Really nailed it with that food, yummy.” The comments were full of love, proving that the gents picked the right dish for a fun boys’ day out.

From the looks of it, this meal wasn’t just about satisfying their hunger. It was a chance for these athletes to recharge, bond, and celebrate their shared history. In the end, it was the perfect choice for a boys’ day out, illustrated beautifully by Kolisi, Am and Mapimpi enjoying Mzansi’s favourite dish.