Recipe of the day: Marinated chicken wings

Tip: the chicken wings can be frozen in the marinade. Bake/braai after defrosting.
Savour the delightful taste of our tangy marinated chicken wings – perfect for cooking in the oven or grilling over coals. These succulent wings are generously coated in a unique honey-Dijon marinade that balances sweetness with a zesty kick.
Marinaded chicken wings. Picture iStock
The addition of our homemade BBQ sauce elevates each bite, creating a flavour explosion that will tantalise your taste buds.
Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or enjoying a cosy dinner at home, these grilled chicken wings are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Easy to prepare and packed with flavour, they make for a delicious and satisfying meal any day of the week.
SERVES 10 – 12
- 24 chicken wings
- 150ml bottle of soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- Cut the chicken wings in half.
- Marinate in the mixture for 30 minutes.
- Bake at 350°C for one hour, or until the marinade is thick. Turn once.
- You can also braai the chicken wings by wrapping them in foil and placing them over a fire. Cook until done.
–Supplied by the South African Poultry Association.
