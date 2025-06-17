Recipes

Recipe of the day: Marinated chicken wings

Thami Kwazi

17 June 2025

02:15 pm

Savour the delightful taste of our tangy marinated chicken wings – perfect for cooking in the oven or grilling over coals. These succulent wings are generously coated in a unique honey-Dijon marinade that balances sweetness with a zesty kick.

Marinaded chicken wings. Picture iStock

The addition of our homemade BBQ sauce elevates each bite, creating a flavour explosion that will tantalise your taste buds.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or enjoying a cosy dinner at home, these grilled chicken wings are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Easy to prepare and packed with flavour, they make for a delicious and satisfying meal any day of the week.

SERVES 10 – 12

  • 24 chicken wings
  • 150ml bottle of soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp brown sugar
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  1. Cut the chicken wings in half.
  2. Marinate in the mixture for 30 minutes.
  3. Bake at 350°C for one hour, or until the marinade is thick. Turn once.
  4. You can also braai the chicken wings by wrapping them in foil and placing them over a fire. Cook until done.

Tip: The chicken wings can be frozen in the marinade. Bake/braai after defrosting.

Supplied by the South African Poultry Association.

