Recipe of the day: Marinated chicken wings

Savour the delightful taste of our tangy marinated chicken wings – perfect for cooking in the oven or grilling over coals. These succulent wings are generously coated in a unique honey-Dijon marinade that balances sweetness with a zesty kick.

The addition of our homemade BBQ sauce elevates each bite, creating a flavour explosion that will tantalise your taste buds.

Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue or enjoying a cosy dinner at home, these grilled chicken wings are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Easy to prepare and packed with flavour, they make for a delicious and satisfying meal any day of the week.

SERVES 10 – 12

24 chicken wings

150ml bottle of soy sauce

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Cut the chicken wings in half. Marinate in the mixture for 30 minutes. Bake at 350°C for one hour, or until the marinade is thick. Turn once. You can also braai the chicken wings by wrapping them in foil and placing them over a fire. Cook until done.

Tip: The chicken wings can be frozen in the marinade. Bake/braai after defrosting.

–Supplied by the South African Poultry Association.