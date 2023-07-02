Recipe of the day: Curried goat

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Step into a delicious food adventure as you unveil a tempting curried goat recipe that will electrify your taste buds to the vibrant flavours of the Caribbean.

Brace yourself for a burst of bold and exotic spices that infuse tender goat meat, creating a symphony of taste sensations.

Imagine yourself on a journey of an edible delight as you take into your mouth every aromatic bite of this authentic and soul-satisfying curried goat dish.

With its irresistible flavours and cultural flair, this recipe is bound to become a beloved favourite in your kitchen, captivating both your palate and imagination.

How to make a curried goat

Homemade curried goat. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1kg goat meat, cut into cubes (The Chef got theirs from Cabrito Goat Meat)

4 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp Jamaican allspice (ground pimento)

3 tsp salt, to taste

1 medium onion, sliced

4 spring onions, thinly sliced, plus extra to serve

2 tsp minced garlic

6-7 thyme sprigs

5 tbsp oil (vegetable or coconut)

1 medium carrot, cut into cubes

1 medium potato, cut into 2cm cubes

1 Scotch bonnet chilli, left whole

Method

Put the goat in a large mixing bowl and add all the ingredients except the oil, carrot, potato and chilli. Rub everything into the meat until well coated. Put in the fridge to marinate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Heat the oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan over a medium to high heat and add the meat. Stir until browned on all sides.

Pour in enough hot water to just cover the meat (about 800ml). Put the lid on and allow to simmer over a low heat for 2 hours, or until the meat is soft and tender.

Keep checking and stirring every 30 mins and add a little more water if it reduces too much, to prevent the pan from drying out. For the last 30 mins of cooking, add the carrots, potatoes, and chilli. Remove the lid and simmer for a little longer to thicken, if you like. Stir and season to taste, then scatter over some extra spring onion.

*This recipe was sourced from bbcgoodfood.com.

