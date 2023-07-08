Saturday treat: Fruit scones

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Bless yourself this weekend with a delightful treat with a fruit scone recipe that embraces the natural sweetness and vibrant colours of fresh fruits.

These tender and buttery scones are bursting with juicy fruit goodness, making them perfect for a delightful breakfast or a scrumptious teatime snack.

With a balance of flakiness and fruity flavours, these homemade scones will transport you to a world of deliciousness.

So, gather your ingredients, preheat the oven, and try out this recipe that will boost your sugar levels.

How to make a fruit scone

Homemade fruit scone. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Flour – self-raising flour helps give the scones a lift.

Bicarbonate of Soda – another raising agent.

Salt

Butter – cold and cubed. Use unsalted if you can.

Caster sugar – a small amount of sugar gives them a lovely background sweetness, without being overly sweet like American scones.

Buttermilk – helps create light and fluffy textured scones.

Vanilla extract – use a good quality extract for the best flavour.

Dried fruit – The chef likes small juicy currants but you can use other dried fruit if you prefer.

Milk – for glazing the tops of the scones. Alternatively, you could use a beaten egg.

Method

Sieve the flour into a large mixing bowl and mix in the bicarbonate of soda and salt. Rub in the cold cubed butter with your hands until you get fine breadcrumbs. You could also do this in a food processor, but be careful not to over-process the mixture, which would result in tough scones. Stir in the caster sugar. Add the buttermilk, vanilla extract, and currants and mix with a metal knife until combined. Use your hands to then bring the dough together. Shape the dough into a round on a lightly floured work surface to around 4cm thick.

Use a 5cm fluted biscuit cutter to stamp out the scones. You will need to reform the dough a couple of times to get the maximum number of scones. Place the scones on a lined baking tray and glaze with milk. Bake in a hot oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Top Tip – for evenly risen scones, try not to twist the cutter when you stamp out the rounds.

*This recipe was sourced from effortlessfoodie.com.

