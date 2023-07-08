Saturday treat: Fruit scones

Bless yourself this weekend with a delightful treat with a fruit scone recipe that embraces the natural sweetness and vibrant colours of fresh fruits.
These tender and buttery scones are bursting with juicy fruit goodness, making them perfect for a delightful breakfast or a scrumptious teatime snack.
With a balance of flakiness and fruity flavours, these homemade scones will transport you to a world of deliciousness.
So, gather your ingredients, preheat the oven, and try out this recipe that will boost your sugar levels.
How to make a fruit scone
Ingredients
- Flour – self-raising flour helps give the scones a lift.
- Bicarbonate of Soda – another raising agent.
- Salt
- Butter – cold and cubed. Use unsalted if you can.
- Caster sugar – a small amount of sugar gives them a lovely background sweetness, without being overly sweet like American scones.
- Buttermilk – helps create light and fluffy textured scones.
- Vanilla extract – use a good quality extract for the best flavour.
- Dried fruit – The chef likes small juicy currants but you can use other dried fruit if you prefer.
- Milk – for glazing the tops of the scones. Alternatively, you could use a beaten egg.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Savoury pancake rolls with chicken
Method
- Sieve the flour into a large mixing bowl and mix in the bicarbonate of soda and salt.
- Rub in the cold cubed butter with your hands until you get fine breadcrumbs. You could also do this in a food processor, but be careful not to over-process the mixture, which would result in tough scones.
- Stir in the caster sugar.
- Add the buttermilk, vanilla extract, and currants and mix with a metal knife until combined. Use your hands to then bring the dough together.
- Shape the dough into a round on a lightly floured work surface to around 4cm thick.
Use a 5cm fluted biscuit cutter to stamp out the scones. You will need to reform the dough a couple of times to get the maximum number of scones.
- Place the scones on a lined baking tray and glaze with milk. Bake in a hot oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Top Tip – for evenly risen scones, try not to twist the cutter when you stamp out the rounds.
*This recipe was sourced from effortlessfoodie.com.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: 2 coffee and chocolate recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day