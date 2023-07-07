Recipe of the day: 2 coffee and chocolate recipes to celebrate World Chocolate Day

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with these two irresistible recipes that combine the best of both worlds: coffee and chocolate.

Indulge in the aromatic bliss of coffee and the rich decadence of chocolate with these mouthwatering creations.

Brace yourself to be delighted as you try out these two delightful recipes that will leave you craving for more on this special occasion.

How to make a pure indulgence chocolate latte

Pure indulgence chocolate latte. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

4 cups of brewed Douwe Egberts Pure Indulgence coffee

2 tablespoons of chocolate syrup

1 cup of your favourite milk

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream

Method

Mix 4 cups of brewed Douwe Egberts Pure Indulgence coffee with the milk and chocolate syrup in a medium saucepan over low-medium heat. Add the sugar and vanilla essence. Stir often for 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Pour the coffee into cups and top with whipped cream.

How to make a chocolate cake with Espresso

Chocolate cake with Espresso. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients

You will require two 20cm springform cake tins.

100g soft butter, plus more for the cake tins

275g of sugar

2 large eggs

200g of flour

75g of cocoa powder

2 teaspoons of baking powder

125ml of brewed, cooled Jacobs Freeze Dried Instant coffee

125ml of milk

Vanilla Extract

For the buttercream

125g of cold butter, diced

25g of cocoa powder

125g powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoon milk

Good quality dark chocolate for garnishing

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease the cake tins and cover the bottom with baking paper. Beat the butter and sugar with a whisk until frothy. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing each egg thoroughly before adding the next one. Sift the flour, cocoa powder and baking powder into a second bowl. Stir in the cooled coffee, milk and vanilla essence in a third bowl. While stirring, add the flour and the coffee mixture to the butter-egg mixture and mix everything into a smooth dough. Fill the dough into the two cake tins. Bake the cakes at 180°C in the oven until golden brown, approximately 30-35 minutes. The cakes are ready when they spring back to light finger pressure and no more dough sticks to a stick, when placed into the cake.

Remove from the oven, allow to cool in the cake tins for a few minutes, then remove and allow to cool on cooling trays. For the butter cream, melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add the cocoa powder and simmer for 1-2 minutes stirring, then remove from heat and let cool slightly. Add the powdered sugar to the cocoa butter and mix thoroughly. Stir in the milk one tablespoon at a time until a smooth, shiny mass has formed, allow to cool (it will thicken). Spread half of the buttercream on to one of the cakes. Put the other cake on top and spread the rest of the cream on to the second cake. Finally, use a peeler or grater to remove pieces from the chocolate. Garnish the cake with the chocolate shavings.

