Saturday treats: One pot brownie and 3 ingredient coffee mousse

Citizen Reporter

As we are short on time due to Eskom’s load shedding, going all out for desserts is tricky if you don’t have other sources of electricity. These quick desserts will be simple to make during the weekend or a week day to satisfy the cravings or to have a sweet end to your meal.

You can make both these quick desserts within an hour, as the three ingredient coffee mousse recipe just needs four minutes to make and just 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

Yummy quick desserts

One pot brownie

Chocolate brownie batter. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled

1 cup granulated white sugar

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup Dutch-processed or unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon espresso powder, optional

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 ¼ cups chopped chocolate, divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°C. Spray a 9×13″ baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Line with parchment paper with an overhang on the sides and spray again. This will make it easy to lift the brownies out of the pan after baking. Set the pan aside. In a large mixing bowl whisk together melted butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar. Whisk until sugar is dissolved. Add the eggs and vanilla extract until smooth and combined. Sift in flour and cocoa. Add the salt and espresso powder, if using, and stir until just combined. Don’t over-mix. Fold in 1 cup of chopped chocolate. Spread evenly into the prepared pan and sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup of chopped chocolate on top of the brownies. Bake for 25-30 minutes on the middle rack in the oven until the brownies are just set to touch. Don’t overbake the brownies. They will set up as they cool. Remove from oven and let cool before cutting into squares. You can sprinkle them with a little flaky sea salt if desired.

This recipe can be found twopeasandtheirpod,com.

ALSO READ: Saturday treat: Four-ingredient Victorian sponge cake

3 Ingredient coffee mousse

Coffee mousse. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 tbsp Espresso

1 Can Sweetened Condensed Milk 395ml

600ml Cream

Method

On medium-low heat, cook a tablespoon of instant espresso along with the sweet condensed milk for 4-5 minutes. After letting it cool, refrigerate for 30 minutes. Add cream and beat the mixture with an electric mixer for 9 minutes, on high, until soft peaks are formed.

Recipe Hints and Tips:

Freeze the Coffee Mousse mixture to make soft-serve ice cream.

Sprinkle with instant espresso if desired.

This recipe can be found on stayatamum.com,au.