Sunday pre-Heritage Day feast: Boerewors tortillas

Take some inspiration from Mexico using one of South Africa’s favourite meats, boerewors, to make tasty boerewors tortillas.

This is a fresh take on boerewors which is usually eaten on a hot dog roll or with pap. It’s also a great dish to entertain a crowd by creating a fun self-help station with all the toppings arranged in separate bowls.

Add some store-bought salsa to replace the traditional tomato ‘smoor’, but feel free to make your own.

Boerewors tortillas recipe

Boerewors tortillas. Picture: Supplied

Ingredients (serves 4):

250g small tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, finely sliced

1 – 2 ripe avocados sliced or diced

250 g sour cream

1 jar Mexican-style tomato or chipotle salsa

2 cups shredded lettuce

A small punnet coriander leaves

500 g boerewors

2 – 3 mielies (corn on the cob)

4 large or 8 small soft tortillas (corn or flour)

A few lemon/lime wedges, to serve

Method:

Prepare your fire for a braai. In the meantime, place the prepared tomatoes, onion, avocado, sour cream, salsa, lettuce and coriander in separate serving bowls to get your tortilla self-help station ready before you start to braai the boerewors. Braai the ‘wors’ and mielies on a grid over medium-hot coals until cooked to your liking, turning them often. Remove from the heat and keep warm. Give your tortillas a quick toast on the grid using tongs to turn them over – you just want to freshen them up. Stack the hot tortillas and cover them with a clean cloth to keep them soft. Cut the corn from the cobs and get ready to serve at once. To assemble: Place a toasted tortilla on a plate, then top with some tomato, onion, avocado and sour cream.

This recipe is by Ilse van der Merwe of www.thefoodfox and @The_FoodFox