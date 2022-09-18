Sunday pre-Heritage Day feast: Boerewors tortillas

Take some inspiration from Mexico using one of South Africa’s favourite meats, boerewors, to make tasty boerewors tortillas.
This is a fresh take on boerewors which is usually eaten on a hot dog roll or with pap. It’s also a great dish to entertain a crowd by creating a fun self-help station with all the toppings arranged in separate bowls.
Add some store-bought salsa to replace the traditional tomato ‘smoor’, but feel free to make your own.
Boerewors tortillas recipe
Ingredients (serves 4):
- 250g small tomatoes, sliced
- 1 red onion, finely sliced
- 1 – 2 ripe avocados sliced or diced
- 250 g sour cream
- 1 jar Mexican-style tomato or chipotle salsa
- 2 cups shredded lettuce
- A small punnet coriander leaves
- 500 g boerewors
- 2 – 3 mielies (corn on the cob)
- 4 large or 8 small soft tortillas (corn or flour)
- A few lemon/lime wedges, to serve
Method:
- Prepare your fire for a braai. In the meantime, place the prepared tomatoes, onion, avocado, sour cream, salsa, lettuce and coriander in separate serving bowls to get your tortilla self-help station ready before you start to braai the boerewors.
- Braai the ‘wors’ and mielies on a grid over medium-hot coals until cooked to your liking, turning them often.
- Remove from the heat and keep warm.
- Give your tortillas a quick toast on the grid using tongs to turn them over – you just want to freshen them up.
- Stack the hot tortillas and cover them with a clean cloth to keep them soft. Cut the corn from the cobs and get ready to serve at once.
- To assemble: Place a toasted tortilla on a plate, then top with some tomato, onion, avocado and sour cream.
This recipe is by Ilse van der Merwe of www.thefoodfox and @The_FoodFox