Spicy Valentine’s Day meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dessert

Valentine’s Day meal ideas. Picture: iStock
Add some heat to your meals with bold, spicy flavours this Valentine’s Day.
From a warming breakfast to a cheesy lunch and a sweet-yet-spicy dessert, these dishes will make your day extra special.
Valentine’s Day meal ideas
Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager for ANEW Hotels & Resorts, shares his top ideas for a Valentine’s menu with a kick.
Breakfast
Spicy breakfast curry bowl
Ingredients
- 1 onion
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 green chilli
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric
- ¼ teaspoon garam masala
- ¼ cup (60ml) coconut milk
- 1 cup (250ml) cooked quinoa
Method
- Sauté one small, finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one finely chopped green chilli, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, and ¼ teaspoon garam masala.
- Cook until the onion is translucent, then add ¼ cup (60ml) of coconut milk for creaminess.
- Stir in the cooked quinoa until well coated with the curry mixture.
- Layer the curried quinoa in a bowl and top with eggs of your choice, mushrooms, or any other vegetables. Add a dash of chilli sauce for extra heat.
- Tip: Avoid using too many spices to prevent a grainy texture. For extra flavour, add a cup of sautéed baby spinach.
Lunch
Thai-style spicy grilled cheese
Ingredients
- 25g butter
- 1 teaspoon Thai red curry paste
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- Fresh jalapeño or green chilli slices
- Cheddar cheese
Method
- Combine 125g butter with one teaspoon of Thai red curry paste in a bowl and microwave for one minute until melted, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
- Spread the mixture on the outside of the sourdough slices to create a crispy, flavourful crust when grilling.
- Add cheddar cheese and layers of fresh jalapeño or green chilli slices for the filling.
- Close the sandwich and grill until the bread is golden and crispy, and the cheese is perfectly melted.
- Serve with a tangy cucumber salad to balance the heat, and pair with ice-cold lemonade infused with a touch of mint for a refreshing lunchtime treat.
Dessert
Chilli mango sorbet sundae
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 100g sugar
- ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder
- 2 ripe mangoes (or 300–350g frozen mango)
- Honey
- Crushed salted peanuts
Method
- Blend two ripe mangoes (or frozen mango) with two tablespoons of lime juice, 100g sugar, and ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder. Freeze the mixture until solid.
- Serve with a drizzle of honey, one to two finely chopped fresh chillies (or replace with ¼ teaspoon chilli powder), and a handful of crushed salted peanuts for crunch.
*The above recipes were send by Jigsawpr.co.za
