Spicy Valentine’s Day meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dessert

14 Feb 2025

From a warming breakfast to a cheesy lunch and a sweet-yet-spicy dessert, these dishes will make your day extra special.

Valentine’s Day meal ideas. Picture: iStock

Add some heat to your meals with bold, spicy flavours this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day meal ideas

Wayne Blake, Cluster General Manager for ANEW Hotels & Resorts, shares his top ideas for a Valentine’s menu with a kick.

Breakfast

Spicy breakfast curry bowl

Ingredients

  • 1 onion
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 green chilli
  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric
  • ¼ teaspoon garam masala
  • ¼ cup (60ml) coconut milk
  • 1 cup (250ml) cooked quinoa

Method

  1. Sauté one small, finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one finely chopped green chilli, ¼ teaspoon turmeric, and ¼ teaspoon garam masala.
  2. Cook until the onion is translucent, then add ¼ cup (60ml) of coconut milk for creaminess.
  3. Stir in the cooked quinoa until well coated with the curry mixture.
  4. Layer the curried quinoa in a bowl and top with eggs of your choice, mushrooms, or any other vegetables. Add a dash of chilli sauce for extra heat.
  5. Tip: Avoid using too many spices to prevent a grainy texture. For extra flavour, add a cup of sautéed baby spinach.
Lunch

Thai-style spicy grilled cheese

Ingredients

  • 25g butter
  • 1 teaspoon Thai red curry paste
  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • Fresh jalapeño or green chilli slices
  • Cheddar cheese

Method

  1. Combine 125g butter with one teaspoon of Thai red curry paste in a bowl and microwave for one minute until melted, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.
  2. Spread the mixture on the outside of the sourdough slices to create a crispy, flavourful crust when grilling.
  3. Add cheddar cheese and layers of fresh jalapeño or green chilli slices for the filling.
  4. Close the sandwich and grill until the bread is golden and crispy, and the cheese is perfectly melted.
  5. Serve with a tangy cucumber salad to balance the heat, and pair with ice-cold lemonade infused with a touch of mint for a refreshing lunchtime treat.
Dessert

Chilli mango sorbet sundae

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • 100g sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder
  • 2 ripe mangoes (or 300–350g frozen mango)
  • Honey
  • Crushed salted peanuts

Method

  1. Blend two ripe mangoes (or frozen mango) with two tablespoons of lime juice, 100g sugar, and ¼ teaspoon red chilli powder. Freeze the mixture until solid.
  2. Serve with a drizzle of honey, one to two finely chopped fresh chillies (or replace with ¼ teaspoon chilli powder), and a handful of crushed salted peanuts for crunch.
*The above recipes were send by Jigsawpr.co.za

