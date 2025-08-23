Former Mrs SA Palesa Matjekane launches international pageant with an estimated R500K support per finalist

The pageant is backed by the royal family of Dubai.

Mrs South Africa 2023, Palesa Matjekane, has unveiled a new international pageant, Miss Polo Universe Africa 2025.

The pageant, launched under the banner Crown Your Purpose, has secured an exclusive partnership with the royal family of Dubai, led by Zainan Al Taher.

The royal endorsement promises contestants access to high-level trade networks, international mentorship and multimillion-rand cultural exchange opportunities, opening unprecedented pathways into Middle Eastern markets.

ALSO READ: Chidimma Adetshina hits back at critics as Miss Universe Nigeria crown nears end

Auditions and prizes

Applications opened on Friday, 15 August and are only available for eight days, closing on Friday, 22 August.

The competition is open to women between the ages of 18 and 40, with organisers estimating that each finalist will receive support valued at more than R500 000. This will cover training, travel and accommodation. The finale, scheduled for Dubai in November 2025, will be broadcast to millions across Africa and the Middle East.

The journey begins with virtual auditions, allowing women across the country to enter without incurring travel costs.

The top 10 contestants will then attend a Johannesburg bootcamp in September, where they will undergo diplomatic protocol training, entrepreneurship masterclasses with UAE business leaders and intensive media coaching. Three winners will be crowned in October before heading to Dubai for the world finale.

Matjekane said the pageant aims to reposition South Africa on the international stage.

“We’re not crowning beauty queens; we’re launching South African ambassadors in trade and culture. This pageant is foreign policy in action,” she said.

NOW READ: 7 things your handbag reveals about you