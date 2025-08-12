Chidimma Adetshina hits back at critics as Miss Universe Nigeria crown nears end

Reports suggest Chidimma Adetshina may currently be in South Africa, though she has not publicly confirmed or denied these claims.

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina has hit back at critics who accused her of being ungrateful after she reflected on her turbulent pageant journey one year later.

The model, who was forced to withdraw from Miss SA days before the finale, defended her right to look back on the experience that ultimately led to her Miss Universe Nigeria crown.

Social media backlash over reflection

Adetshina addressed the criticism in an Instagram story post on Monday.

She revealed she had been receiving numerous private messages questioning her gratitude and suggesting her dreams were shattered.

“So sad how a person cannot reflect on her journey. I’ve been receiving so many messages saying how was your dream shattered? You’re being ungrateful and so many things,” Adetshina wrote.

The beauty queen clarified the timeline of events from last year.

She noted that 10 August marked the day the Miss SA show was held, but she could not participate.

Four days later, on 14 August, she accepted an invitation that would change her trajectory.

“Firstly, the 10th of August was the day the show was held, however, I couldn’t participate. On the 14th of August I accepted the invitation. Today is not the 14th??” she stated.

Defending her gratitude

Adetshina strongly rejected accusations of ingratitude, emphasising how her current situation represents answered prayers.

She described how what initially appeared to be a setback became a stepping stone to her dreams.

“You guys should allow a person reflect in peace. It’s been a year and I’m more grateful than ever because my plans didn’t work for me but God’s plans did,” she explained.

The Miss Universe Nigeria titleholder reflected on the emotional turmoil she experienced during the same period last year.

Despite the challenges, she now views the experience as worthwhile.

“This month last year was filled with so much emotions but looking back it was all worth it. How am I being ungrateful when I’m LITERALLY living in answered prayers!!! The end of one journey was the beginning of another and a step to my dream,” Adetshina wrote.

Tumultuous Miss SA journey

Adetshina’s participation in Miss South Africa last year was marked by significant obstacles around her identity and citizenship.

The Department of Home Affairs revealed it had found prima facie indications of fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

This added to weeks of social media attacks, compelling her withdrawal from the competition just days before the finale.

The controversy dominated headlines throughout her brief but highly publicised involvement in the pageant.

Her withdrawal came after sustained pressure and criticism on various social media platforms.

The attacks continued for weeks, ultimately forcing her decision to step away from the competition.

Presumably affected by the probe, Chidimma released a statement of withdrawal a day after Home Affairs announced their findings.

She claimed the decision came amid safety concerns.

“Being part of the Miss SA 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me.

“With the support of the Miss SA organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience,” she said at the time.

Miss Universe Nigeria success

Following her Miss SA withdrawal, Adetshina accepted the invitation to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria.

This decision proved transformative, as she went on to win the crown.

Her victory represented a complete turnaround from the difficulties she faced in South Africa.

Since becoming Miss Universe Nigeria, Adetshina has been more open about her experiences.

She shared insights into both her challenging Miss SA journey and her subsequent success in Nigeria.

Organisational disputes

Adetshina made claims about her treatment by Miss Universe Nigeria organisers following her crowning.

She alleged that the pageant organisers essentially abandoned her after she won the title.

The beauty queen reportedly indicated she would not be attending the event to crown her successor.

This decision appears linked to her dissatisfaction with how the organisers have handled her reign.

The speculation surrounding her discontent with the organisation has been compounded by her not following the Miss Universe page on Instagram.

Current whereabouts

Reports suggest Adetshina may currently be in South Africa, though she has not publicly confirmed or denied these claims.

Her location remains a subject of speculation.

In concluding her Instagram statement, Adetshina asked for space to celebrate all aspects of her journey as she approaches the end of her reign.

She emphasised that discussing her experience does not change what happened.

“Talking about it doesn’t change anything… Please stop changing the narrative and allow me celebrate every moment, the good and the bad as I approach the end of my journey,” she concluded.

