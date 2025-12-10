Gayton McKenzie says the Freedom Park’s Gallery of Leaders is a reminder to not forget history

The Gallery of Leaders is an indoor exhibition along the outer edge of the Freedom Park Amphitheatre.

Making an example of the importance of preserving history, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie made an example of how even a US fast-food restaurant understands the significance of this.

“There are so many lessons to be learnt from what KFC is doing. They show us the importance of not forgetting history. KFC will not go anywhere, if they forget where they are from,” said McKenzie on Monday.

He was speaking at the official launch of the Gallery of Leaders at Freedom Park in Pretoria, which honours the memory of individuals who advanced humanity, freedom, and the South African democratic national revolution.

The 48 leaders

Purposefully designed with a downward-sloping concrete roof and four skylights that flood the room with natural light, the space creates a reflective and dignified environment befitting national remembrance.

The 48 distinguished leaders include South African activists Charlotte Maxeke and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Marcus Garvey and former Burkina Faso Prime Minister Thomas Sankara.

Individuals honoured in the gallery come from sectors such as politics, education, religion, culture and community activism.

“On the walls of the gallery are the enduring reminders of those who fought for freedom, justice, human dignity and peace. We are gathered not just to unveil portraits and stories, we are here to celebrate our shared memory and to honour the sacrifices of leaders from South Africa, our beloved continent Africa and heroes from around the world,” said Freedom Park council chairperson Charnie-lee Adams-Kruger.

Adams-Kruger said the Gallery of Leaders celebrates core values such as integrity, resilience, empathy and a commitment to human dignity.

Mzwanele Nyhontso, PAC president and Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, was also in attendance and said that the Gallery of Leaders challenges the current generation.

“This Gallery of Leaders challenges us and te current generation to reflect upon the legacy that leaders have left to us and to commit to the hard work that still lies before us in our quest to transform and develop our country and continent,” said Nyhontso.

“As the Pan Africanist Congress, we are particularly proud to see recognition being given to the contributions of our founding leaders, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe and Zephania Lekoane Mothopeng.”

