Daily hacks: The easiest relief for severe period pains

Lerato Maimela

Many women all across the world suffer from menstrual cramps, also known as period pains before, during, or even just after they get their periods.

Period pains are defined as the pelvic pain that is experienced during menstruation which is usually accompanied by a heavy flow, passing blood clots, uterine fibroids, or endometriosis.

Many people usually just drink over-the-counter or prescribed painkillers to manage their pain, while others find that taking hot baths, and applying hot water bottles or heat patches to their lower abdomen relieves the pain better.

Dr Alyssa Hickey has shared a helpful hack and tip on how to relieve severe period cramps by shifting and repositioning your pelvic bone.

She also gives a disclaimer that if you have any pelvic bone issues, then you should not attempt to try this hack.

Alyssa heads over to the frame of a door, where she stands right in the middle of the frame, facing the opposite side of the door frame which does not have the door.

She then presses her inner right foot against the wall, and waits for a clicking sound coming from her pelvic area which lets her know that her pelvic bone has been shifted.

The Proof TikTok page has also shared a video on a few tips which women can do to relieve their period pains.

The first tip would be to eating fish, nuts and leafy greens. The omega 3 in fish and nuts help to relieve period pains, and the leafy greens help improve iron levels which usually decrease when you are menstruating.

The second tip is to take Epsom salt baths during your period. Epsom salt helps to relax your uterine muscles, which are what contract during your period and cause period pains.

The third tip is to use heating patches over your lower abdomen. Heat usually helps to reduce pain during your periods, but it is not always possible to sit in a hot bath, or constantly apply a hot water bottle to your lower abdomen, so heating pads are your best bet when you are out of your house and on the move.

The fourth tip is using CBD products to relieve pain. You can take CBD orally, but using CBD products allows you to apply the products directly on the areas where you feel the most pain.

The last tip is to stay hydrated during your period. If you do not drink enough water during your period, you could bloat more, and this could make your period pains a lot worse.