Daily hacks: Home remedies to treat nasal congestion

Lerato Maimela

Many people are prone to catch a cold during the change of seasons, and with a cold comes uncomfortable nasal congestion which could make doing your usual daily tasks a little difficult.

The best and most effective way to deal with nasal congestion is to use medication, but if you do not have access to that then you can try these simple home remedies from webmd.com to combat your nasal congestion.

Steam

Making use of steam is one of the easiest way to deal with your nasal congestion. When taking showers, make sure that you take a hot long shower so you spend enough time inhaling the steam from the hot shower.

You can also pour hot water into a bowl or into the basin and directly inhale the steam from the hot water. Add some vix to your water for faster results.

Steaming with a towel and a bucket that has hot water. Picture: iStock

Warm wet towel

To relieve some discomfort caused by nasal congestion, try placing a hot wet towel directly onto your face.

This will decrease the pressure and pain caused from the pressure in your nasal passage, and also open up your nasal passages.

Using a hot wet towel to relieve nasal congestion. Picture: iStock

Elevate your head

When heading to bed at nigh, try prop yourself up by laying on a couple of pillows. Elevating your head may make breathing much more comfortable throughout the night.

A woman sleeping on a bunch of pillows. Picture: iStock

Fluids

If you feel like a cold is approaching then it is best to try to drink a lot of fluids. The fluids in your system will thin out your mucus, and this could prevent the the congestion from your nose even when you do get the flu or cold.