Mark Pilgrim shares his ICU hospital exercise routine

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Radio personality Mark Pilgrim is using the time in the ICU to get as fit as he can.

Last week, the Hot 102.7 host shared updates on his cancer journey and recovery at his “ICU home” at Netcare Milpark Hospital. Pilgrim said he will have an extended stay in ICU for further monitoring after spending a week there.

On his eighth day, he shared a video thanking the public for their outpouring of support.

Looking visibly thinner, Pilgrim said: “A quick update on my journey to health. My tumours are still shrinking and I am on track to regain balance in my body. Over the past month though, I have had a bit of a hiccup with my lung, with lots of fluid build-up.”

He was reassuring when he said he has the best team to help him get back on his feet and will spend another week in the hospital.

Pilgrim’s ICU exercise routine

Pilgrim has shared that fitness and health have been important in his recovery. The media personality posted pictures of himself doing a set of lunges, in the middle of the hospital ward and tricep dips using his bed.

“Hospital Day 9. Trying my best to do some lunges to keep my bum from going numb from being in bed too long,” he tweeted.

Hospital Day 9. Trying my best to do some lunges to keep my bum from going numb from being in bed too long ???????? pic.twitter.com/6BTfNhJGTk— Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) November 4, 2022

On Sunday, Pilgrim said he had another procedure last Friday, and ended up having a high fever, “so was [a] man down most of yesterday [Saturday] recovering (hence no photo of me exercising ).

“Feeling much better today. [A] little bit of cabin fever after so many days in the room connected to tubes, but I know it’s all in the name [of] sorting out the lung issue for good.

“Got a few more days here. Adrienne and friends visiting every day, a good book, my radio and Netflix passes the time somewhat. Missing my girls (children not allowed in ICU).

“This journey is a lesson in healing, patience and simply… believing. I choose the outcome. And I choose life.”