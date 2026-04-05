Why Gen Z is rethinking sex and slowing it down

Apparently, among Gen Z, sex is being discussed, negotiated and, in many cases, delayed until it feels right.

There’s a lot of noise around Gen Z. It’s the generation that’s supposedly the most open, the most liberated, or, depending on whom you ask, the most confused. When it comes to sexual wellness, the labels come thick and fast.

They are often described as more open about sex, and on the surface, that holds up. There is more language, more conversation, more visibility around desire, boundaries, and identity than previous generations had access to. But that openness is not translating into much action, so to speak. If anything, the opposite seems to be happening. Sex is no longer treated as the automatic next step in a relationship, nor a third-date necessity.

Apparently, among Gen Z, sex is being discussed, negotiated and, in many cases, delayed until it feels right. It’s as if the sexual revolution of the 60s is in rewind, with a whole rethink about intimacy and emotional safety as a condiment to carnal pleasure.

A rethink about carnal pleasure

Sex educator and relationship expert Lisa Welsh said that attraction now includes emotional intelligence, and relationships are often shaped as much through digital interaction as real-world experience. For a generation that has grown up watching relationships unravel publicly and privately, there is a clear move away from assumption and toward intention, she said.

Online curation has changed things a lot. Picture iStock

Welsh said that the picture that’s rolling out is positive. “Openness about sex is allowing Gen Z to be more intentional rather than impulsive. With better language around desire, boundaries and readiness, they are more likely to slow down and choose sex on their own terms instead of feeling pressured into it,” she said,

This means, in short, that getting nookie is not necessarily guaranteed, but it has become a longer-term relational project.

“Consent is shifting from a one-time ‘no’ into an ongoing conversation that is built and maintained throughout a relationship,” said Welsh.

“When sex is discussed instead of assumed, people are clearer about what they want, and that level of communication deepens intimacy. It also moves sex away from being a milestone and toward something more relational and intentional.”

Sex is becoming relational and intentional

Because of this changing attitude, other aspects of a relationship have started becoming more important to Genz. Emotional refuge now shapes desire, and in a big way, Welsh said.

“Desire doesn’t operate in a vacuum. For most people, the body won’t fully open to pleasure unless there’s an underlying sense of safety. When that safety is present, confidence tends to follow naturally,” she said.

“What I see in practice is that people who feel emotionally secure in a relationship often discover desires they didn’t know they had and feel far more able to express them. Sexual confidence isn’t really about performance or experience. It’s about feeling accepted enough to be honest.”

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But because it’s all-a-changing, Gen Z has become both more cautious and better equipped, using self-awareness as a strength.

“While they have strong emotional vocabulary, the challenge is turning that knowledge into real-world confidence and applying it in complex, emotionally charged situations,” she said.

“Digital culture has also made intimacy easier to start but harder to navigate, creating both connection and pressure. It can build a false sense of closeness before real-world interaction, while online portrayals of sex often distort expectations, leaving many to reconcile the gap through honest conversation.”

She said that there’s also the impact of pornography and curated online sexuality on expectations.

“Many young people are navigating a significant difference between what sex looks like online and what it feels like in a real relationship. Closing that gap requires honest conversation, and increasingly, that’s something clients are bringing directly into sessions,” she said.

Online impact of curated sexuality

More conversations must be had all around, though, said Welsh.

“Most formal sex education still centres heterosexual, monogamous, reproductive sex as the default. Everything else is either absent, briefly mentioned, or framed as an edge case,” she said.

“That leaves huge numbers of GenZs trying to understand themselves through online content, peer conversations or personal trial and error, without any grounded framework for doing so safely. Queerness deserves more than a single acknowledgement.”

She added that aspects of relationships, like non-monogamy, deserve an honest discussion of the emotional skills they require.

“Kink deserves education around consent, power dynamics and self-awareness rather than silence or stigma. Young people are already exploring all of this. The question is whether they’re doing it with good information or without it. Right now, for most, it’s still the latter. But that’s not their failure. It’s ours.”

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