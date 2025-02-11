How a STEM programme is growing the love for maths and science among young girls

Girls in STEM aims to equip young women with knowledge, mentorship, and confidence to succeed in technology-driven fields.

Former matriculants who are part of the Girls in STEM initiative who achieved top marks. Picture: Supplied

According to the 2021 Global Gender Gap Report, less than 13% of women in South Africa choose to study in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines.

In the same year as the aforementioned report, the Girls in STEM initiative was launched by the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project in partnership with e4.

“Participating in the Girls in STEM programme has been really transformative,” Mbali Shata told The Citizen.

Top achievers in STEM

Shata earned distinctions in Mathematics and Physical Science in matric and is one of the programme’s top achievers.

The programme aims to equip young women with knowledge, mentorship, and confidence to succeed in technology-driven fields.

Talitha Moosa is another top achiever who bagged 95% in Physical Sciences and 96% in Mathematics and will study Actuarial Science at Wits University.

The other notable top achiever from the Programme was Aisha Patel, a standout performer in Mathematics and Physical Science who received offers to study Computer Science at UCT and from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) as part of its Orange Carpet programme.

“These young women are not just excelling academically — they are breaking barriers in an industry where female representation is still lacking,” averred CEO of Melisizwe, Candice Kern-Thomas.

“Their success is proof that with the right support, talent and determination, they can thrive.”

Shata is part of the second cohort of matriculants in the programme; the first was in 2023.

From Grade 9 until Grade 11, students attend Saturday classes, which become virtual when they reach matric.

Growing love for STEM subjects

Before joining the programme, Shata’s marks weren’t where she wanted them to be, but she saw an improvement when she put in the effort.

“It was even difficult for me to even get a distinction on natural sciences and mathematics in Grade 9, and now, looking at my matric statement, I see all these distinctions; it’s a lovely feeling,” she said.

She said being taught by tutors who were passionate about STEM subjects grew her love for these often difficult subjects.

“School for me was not only five days, it became six days and that extra day played a huge role in my success because now I was seeing things from a different lens. As we had other teachers, not just the teachers I had at school,” shared Shata.

With a 51% retention rate from 2021, the Programme has demonstrated its effectiveness in keeping girls engaged in STEM subjects while fostering confidence, ambition, and excellence.

Many of the graduates have already been accepted into top universities.

“Their love for the subject also rubs off on you, such that you want to do well in the subject; it just ends up being your favourite thing to do,” said Shata.

She matriculated at UJ Academy, the high school of the University of Johannesburg. According to Shata, the top five achievers at her school were all part of the Girls in STEM Programme.

“It shows that the extra support, those nights we’d spend having online classes, those Saturdays really paid off.”

To get into the programme, students have to submit a video application together with their results. However, one rule is that they must maintain a 60% average throughout the programme in order to remain part of it.

Sisterhood

Shata said what stood out for her was being surrounded by like-minded peers and mentors.

“This created a supportive environment that encouraged growth and resilience. It’s been amazing to be one of the girls’ most trusted girls, a sisters’ keeper,” said Shata.

“I became someone who they [sisters] would rely on. Whenever there was a problem they would come to me, this really helped me also improve my leadership skills,” she said.

The lass from Soweto secured a bursary to study Medicine at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa Pretoria.

Although unfamiliar with the area she’ll be studying in; she is looking forward to this chapter of her life, despite her natural nerves.

“I’m excited to be in a new environment, alone, and just to see how I can navigate life outside of my mother and my brothers.”

