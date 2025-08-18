‘My husband didn’t believe in foreplay’ – Makoto speaks on ‘Married at First Sight’ drama

Season two of Married at First Sight South Africa has Mzansi glued to their screens. From baby mama drama to explosive conversations about sex and religion, fans can’t get enough.

The second season of Married at First Sight South Africa is shaking things up on Sunday nights.

Married at First Sight South Africa heats up

The show introduces a bold group of singles who marry complete strangers in the name of love.

This season’s couples include Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya, Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo. Now legally bound, the newlyweds are learning just how complicated love at first sight can be.

Makoto on why she joined the experiment

Newlywed Makoto Phumodi has since opened up about her journey, her husband and all the drama.

Speaking exclusively about her journey, Makoto revealed she took part in the experiment because she wanted to try something different.

“I wanted to look for love in an unconventional way. There’s no manual to this experiment, so I went in with an open heart,” she said.

Seeing her groom at the altar was also a surprise.

“When I first saw him, I was like, ‘I’ve seen this face before.’ It was interesting because I didn’t know what to expect.”

ALSO READ: Kelvin Momo apologises after missing another gig

Wedding night clash over religion

Drama unfolded as early as the wedding night when Nkuleleko insisted that Makoto should leave her church and serve at his.

“By the time he started being hyper-religious on screen, I was already upset,” she admitted.

“The Bible says a man must provide and a woman must submit. But how do you submit to someone you don’t know will provide emotionally, financially, mentally or physically?”

Despite the rocky start, the couple has attempted to move past their differences.

Intimacy struggles: ‘He didn’t believe in foreplay’

One of the season’s most-talked-about storylines has been Makoto and her husband’s approach to intimacy. Fans debated the issue heavily on social media.

“Intimacy is important to me. My husband didn’t believe in foreplay or kissing when we first met, so those are the things we had to learn about each other and overcome,” she said.

Makoto stressed that emotional and physical connection is a non-negotiable in her relationships.

Feud with Tshepo

Adding fuel to the drama, Makoto opened up about tension with co-star Tshepo Miya.

“Our argument happened off camera when Tshepo said I shouldn’t ask my husband about his whereabouts. He told me, ‘Monna ha a botswe o tswa kae.’ When I reacted, he called me disrespectful.”

She admitted the conflict created friction but insisted she stood her ground.

ALSO READ: Sho Madjozi is a mom [PICS]

Building friendships on the show

Not all relationships have been tense. Makoto shared that her bond with Palesa has been a highlight.

“Palesa is my girl. We talk almost every day. Portia and I still chat here and there, but I don’t really have a relationship with Nelisa.”

Watching it all back on screen

Makoto confessed that reliving the experience on TV has been surreal.

“People think I’m acting, but little do they know, that’s just me. I react like that in my everyday life.”

Makoto promised fans that the best, and the messiest, is yet to come.

“There’s so much drama coming. People love dram,a and this show is packed with it. I’d say it’s one of the best reality shows right now, and they do not want to miss out.”