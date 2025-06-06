Kallz Kids Spa: Setting beauty standards for kids or a bonding opportunity for parents and kids?

The co-owner states that while most of their clients are parents of young girls, Kallz Kids Spa is a family-oriented institution.

The past two decades alone have seen a shift in how parent raise their children.

Technology has played a massive role in this, with kids as young as 10 years old having their own social media accounts, albeit controlled by their parents, to owning a cell phone.

Today’s kids are exposed to a wide range of information and perspectives at a younger age through their screen time.

The Mpala family realised this when their then nine-year-old daughter, who loves all things beauty and pampering, asked her parents in 2022 for a pamper party with her friends.

“As we started looking around, we quickly realised that most spas were tailored for adults, with little to no facilities dedicated solely to kids. That sparked the idea—if we were struggling to find a safe, fun, and child-friendly spa experience, surely other parents were too,” Raymond Mpala tells The Citizen.

Together with his wife, Thandeka Sibiya-Mpala, the couple are the founder and owners of Kallz Kids Spa. “This was done with a realisation that self-care shouldn’t be reserved only for adults,” Mpala shares.

“Kids also deserve moments of calm, celebration, and confidence-building. We wanted to create a space where fun, relaxation, and learning about taking care of oneself could go hand in hand.”

Located in Germiston, the kids’ spa has been operating since August 2022 and has seen a demand for their unique services.

Similar to him and his wife, Mpala says other parents are also looking for creative and wholesome ways to celebrate birthdays or treat their children to something special.

“Word-of-mouth has been powerful, and we’re blessed to have returning families and strong support from the community,” he shares.

Self-care and beauty standards for kids

Kallz Kids Spa believes that one is never too young to learn about self-care. However, this could easily be interpreted as encouraging kids to focus on their looks from a young age, instead of allowing them to be kids.

“That’s a valid concern, and we welcome these kinds of conversations,” says father and entrepreneur, Mpala.

“Our approach to self-care at Kallz Kids Spa is not rooted in vanity or appearance. It’s about teaching kids the importance of hygiene, confidence, and emotional well-being in a fun and age-appropriate way.

We don’t promote beauty standards—we’re nurturing and promoting hygiene, self-love, bonding, confidence and a sense of value.”

He says their activities are centred on creativity and kindness, not looks.

“It’s all about fun, imagination, and positive experiences. We fully support kids being kids, and our space encourages exactly that, playfulness and empowerment, not appearance-focused.”

Bonding

He says while most of their clients are parents of young girls, Kallz Kids Spa is a family-oriented institution, not just for girls.

“We are very intentional about creating an inclusive space that welcomes boys as well. In fact, we are actively encouraging dads, especially, to spend quality time with their sons here.”

The packages at Kallz Kids Spa range from one and a half to three hours.

“Let’s be honest, it’s rare that parents sit with their children uninterrupted for that long at home just to talk. Imagine sitting in a warm jacuzzi with your son or daughter for 30 minutes—those moments often open the door to real conversation, laughter, and a deeper bond.”

“We live in a country facing serious challenges around absent fathers and limited parent-child bonding time. Our spa creates a unique opportunity for that connection to happen—away from distractions, in a relaxed and nurturing environment.”

