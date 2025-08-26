Recipe of the day: Chakalaka bean salad topped with eggs

Chakalaka bean salad topped with eggs is a vibrant and nutritious dish that brings together bold flavours and textures.
Serves 2 – 4
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 60ml (¼ cup) butter
- ½ red onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
- 2 tomatoes, roughly cubed
- ½ green pepper, seeded and roughly chopped
- 4 cauliflower florets, roughly chopped
- 1 carrot, peeled and grated
- 180g frozen corn kernels
- 1 red chilli, seeded and finely chopped
- 5ml (1 tsp) curry powder
- 15ml (1 tbsp) ground coriander
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 x 410g baked beans in tomato sauce
- 3 large eggs, hard-boiled and quartered
Method
- Melt the butter in a frying pan and sauté the onions and garlic for a few seconds.
- Add the remaining ingredients, except for the beans and eggs, and cook over low heat for about 10 minutes.
- Stir in the beans and cook until warmed through, for a further 10 minutes, top with the egg quarters and serve.
Supplied by SA poultry.co.za
