Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

Picture of Thami Kwazi

Compiled by Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print Editor

2 minute read

2 October 2025

01:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Try the braai meat pizza for a creative take on South African flavours

Braai Meat pizza

Picture: Supplied

Here are South African-inspired pizza recipes that celebrate our heritage and food culture in creative, tasty ways.

They are guaranteed to surprise, delight and impress friends and family!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Chicken and halloumi salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 pizza base (store-bought or homemade)
  • ½ cup tomato paste or passata
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup cheddar cheese
  • 100g boerewors, cooked and sliced
  • 100g bacon, cooked and sliced
  • 100g grilled steak or lamb, cooked and sliced
  • ½ onion, caramelised
  • ¼ cup peppadews, sliced
  • Optional: chakalaka sauce or BBQ sauce for drizzling

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C.
  2. Spread tomato paste over the pizza base. Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base.
  3. Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews.
  4. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
  5. Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).

Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria

Print

Recipe of the day: The Braai Meat Pizza

Braai Meat pizza

Here’s South African-inspired pizza recipes that celebrate our heritage and food culture in creative, tasty ways. They are guaranteed to surprise, delight, and impress friends and family!

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 220°C.

  2. Spread tomato paste over the pizza base. Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base.

  3. Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews.

  4. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.

  5. Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).

Read more on these topics

Budget recipes food recipe recipe of the day

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Mandla Mandela ‘abducted’ as Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted on the way to Gaza
Politics Ramaphosa is ‘not about to quit’
Crime Milpark Hospital shooting victim was visiting a friend – police
Courts ‘I was scared’: Phala Phala witness declared hostile after changing his testimony
Politics Malema claims guilty verdict a ‘badge of honour’, vows to appeal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp