Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

Try the braai meat pizza for a creative take on South African flavours

Here are South African-inspired pizza recipes that celebrate our heritage and food culture in creative, tasty ways.

They are guaranteed to surprise, delight and impress friends and family!

Ingredients:

1 pizza base (store-bought or homemade)

½ cup tomato paste or passata

1 cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup cheddar cheese

100g boerewors, cooked and sliced

100g bacon, cooked and sliced

100g grilled steak or lamb, cooked and sliced

½ onion, caramelised

¼ cup peppadews, sliced

Optional: chakalaka sauce or BBQ sauce for drizzling

Instructions

Preheat oven to 220°C. Spread tomato paste over the pizza base. Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base. Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted. Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).

Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge Pizzeria