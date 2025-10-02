Recipe of the day: The braai meat pizza

Try the braai meat pizza for a creative take on South African flavours
Here are South African-inspired pizza recipes that celebrate our heritage and food culture in creative, tasty ways.
They are guaranteed to surprise, delight and impress friends and family!
Ingredients:
- 1 pizza base (store-bought or homemade)
- ½ cup tomato paste or passata
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup cheddar cheese
- 100g boerewors, cooked and sliced
- 100g bacon, cooked and sliced
- 100g grilled steak or lamb, cooked and sliced
- ½ onion, caramelised
- ¼ cup peppadews, sliced
- Optional: chakalaka sauce or BBQ sauce for drizzling
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 220°C.
- Spread tomato paste over the pizza base. Sprinkle mozzarella and cheddar evenly over the base.
- Top with sliced boerewors, steak, caramelised onion, and peppadews.
- Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until cheese has melted.
- Drizzle over chakalaka or BBQ sauce before serving (optional).
Supplied by: Porcupine Ridge PizzeriaPrint
Here’s South African-inspired pizza recipes that celebrate our heritage and food culture in creative, tasty ways. They are guaranteed to surprise, delight, and impress friends and family!
