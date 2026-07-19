TikTok rolls out bold AI transparency drive in Africa

The measures include new detection systems to identify and limit AI‑generated spam.

Short video platform TikTok has unveiled a set of initiatives to strengthen transparency around artificial intelligence (AI)‑generated content, crack down on AI spam, and expand AI literacy programmes across sub‑Saharan Africa – marking one of its most ambitious regional pushes yet.

Announced at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, the measures include new detection systems to identify and limit AI‑generated spam, the rollout of an in‑app AI Literacy Hub in South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, and deeper partnerships with African organisations to deliver locally relevant AI education.

Billions of videos

TikTok said more than three billion AI‑generated videos have already been labelled using its Content Credentials, creator disclosure tools and invisible watermarking technology.

The company has also joined the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) Steering Committee, helping shape global standards for content authenticity.

As one of the organisations guiding the future of Content Credentials, TikTok will work alongside industry partners to accelerate broader adoption of technologies that make AI-generated content more transparent across the digital ecosystem.

Confidence and control

Tom Varghese, AI lead for TikTok’s global public policy team, said the platform’s goal was to give users confidence and control.

“We believe people should have context, confidence and control over their experiences with AI on TikTok. We continue to invest in technologies, partnerships and educational resources that help people spot AI‑generated content, understand how it’s created, and use these tools creatively and responsibly.”

AI spam

The company is also tackling AI spam head‑on. In the first quarter of 2026, TikTok removed more than 86 million fake accounts globally.

The new detection systems aim to stop accounts dedicated to mass‑producing AI spam, protecting authentic creators and original content.

Education

Education remains central to TikTok’s strategy. The AI Literacy Hub will provide accessible resources to help users recognise AI‑generated content and understand its impact.

Since launching its AI Literacy Fund in November 2025, TikTok has invested over $4 million and partnered with organisations such as Moxi Africa, Africa Check, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Paradigm Initiative, Eveminet and Mtoto News.

These collaborations have already generated more than 200 million views of trusted AI education content.

TikTok said it will continue to support this creativity while ensuring transparency and safety remain at the heart of its AI strategy.