Mobile video innovations will allow you to film like a pro

ETX Daily Up

A new generation of smartphone chips will hit the market in 2023, promising new uses, such as filming video in 8K HDR quality at 60 frames per second. But is it really all that useful?

The arrival of Qualcomm’s newest system-on-chip (SoC), called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is set to change the game once again. While there are already smartphones that can shoot video in 8K resolution, this new-generation chipset will boost performance, ramping up video quality to 8K60p HDR.

In other words, it will be possible to shoot in ultra-high definition, with a wide range of vibrant colors. This performance may be of particular interest to professionals, who will be able to shoot content in very high quality with a simple smartphone, with no need for heavy equipment, even if it means reworking the image afterwards to obtain optimal 4K sequences.

Currently, 8K is the highest available image resolution, at 7680×4320 pixels, or a total of more than 33 million pixels. That’s more than four times the resolution of 4K! While filming in 8K is already quite an achievement, you’ll need to have the right accompanying hardware to be able to fully enjoy these videos.

You’d need a compatible television set, for example, and there aren’t that many of those on the market right now. This can be explained by the fact that ultra-high definition content is still relatively rare, and by the fact that viewing lower-quality images is not necessarily flattering on such screens.

In general, this new Qualcomm chip will boost the performance of future smartphones, with graphics rendering that promises to be 25% faster than the current Soc (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), delivering unparalleled realism, especially for video games content.

The integrated processor should also quadruple the performance of artificial intelligence. Finally, this new SoC will evidently be compatible with the latest WiFi (7) and Bluetooth (5.3) standards.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be adopted by the end of 2022 by brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Sony.

In fact, the Xiaomi Corporation announced earlier this week that it’s latest range of flagship devices, the Xiaomi 12T Series, is now available in South Africa.

READ: Redmi A1: Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone now available in SA

The brand highlighted the fact that the phones have been made available just in time to capture and share ‘Ke Dezemba’ holiday experiences with family, friends and fans online.

Perhaps the most impressive feature of the flagship Xiaomi 12T Series is the brand’s revolutionary 200MP main camera.

A 200MP camera in a smartphone?

“Xiaomi 12T Pro steals the spotlight with its pro-grade 200MP imaging system, which offers a supreme smartphone camera resolution, giving users the ultimate in flagship photography.

Backed by a combination of hardware and software features, including Xiaomi’s own advanced algorithms, the three major benefits for Xiaomi 12T Pro users are unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities, and quick focus.”

The manufacturer further states that the 200MP main camera offers an industry-leading smartphone camera resolution, and users can capture crystal-clear photos with fine details at any moment.

The phone’s other photography and videography functions also make shooting photos and videos a breeze.

These include Xiaomi ProFocus, which provides various composition options to draw out key elements, whether you are looking to highlight the character, create an editorial look or focus on a subject for dramatic effect.

There is also the Xiaomi ProCut feature which can not only generate different aspect ratios, but it can also identify two different people in a photo and crop the picture accurately into separate photos based on its intelligent aesthetic algorithm.

“The Ultra burst feature also allows you to take up to 30 photos per second allowing you to capture that perfect summersault or get a pic of everyone looking at the camera.

With Xiaomi’s Night mode, users are able to take bright and clean shots, even in extreme low-light conditions. This means no more hassles when the sun is going down, or loadshedding hits.”

Both phones in the series boast long-lasting battery and hyper fast charging thanks to the manufacturer’s 120W HyperCharge feature and a long-lasting battery.

According to Xiaomi, you enjoy up to 13.5 hours of screentime after a 19-minute charge.

Next-level performance and content

“The Xiaomi 12T Series offers industry-leading technology and the Xiaomi 12T Pro is among the first devices to feature the new Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1, which offers ground-breaking innovations in AI, photography, gaming and connectivity. This technology also ensures the device is fast and intelligent, promoting a power-efficient manufacturing process and effortless peak performance.”

The Xiaomi 12T, on the other hand, is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, which offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency with CPU and GPU performance boosts and better power efficiency.

The devices – which are available in black and blue colours with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM for the Xiaomi 12T and 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM for the Xiaomi 12T Pro – also include a 120Hz CrystalRes AMOLED display, giving you smoother motion and transitions.

“You can enjoy a mega viewing experience with 1220p resolution and over 68 billion colours. It is perfectly designed to balance clarity, colour details and power efficiency. This display also comes with AdaptiveSync display, which helps maximise battery life by allowing the automatic adjustment of refresh rates based on content. Vivid colours and high contrast are also ensured with Adaptive True Display.”

The phones come with a recommended retail price of R13,999 for the Xiaomi 12T and R16,999 for the 12T Pro.

READ NEXT: OPPO partners with Qualcomm to bring innovation to smartphones

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho