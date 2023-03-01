HONOR unveils Magic5 Series and Magic Vs at MWC 2023

Faizel Patel

Global technology brand HONOR has brought its dual-flagship strategy to life and announced the global availability of the Magic5 Series and the HONOR Magic Vs smartphones.

The devices were unveiled under the theme “Tech to Inspire”, at Mobile World Congress 2023.

The Magic5 Series and the Magic Vs are the latest iterations to the successful HONOR Magic Series line-up.

HONOR Magic5 Pro

Packed with a whole host of significant upgrades, the all-round flagship HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts impressive breakthroughs in design, display, photography and performance.

Design

Adhering to the ‘Eye of Muse’ iconic design, the Magic5 Pro evolves the concept, redesigning and introducing the Star Wheel Triple Camera system.

Paying tribute to Antoni Gaudi, the HONOR Magic5 Pro features symmetry dual-curved ultra-narrow bezels on both sides and a Star Wheel Triple Camera Design sitting as the centerpiece on the back cover.

Display

The HONOR Magic5 Features a 6.81-inch LTPO Display with a unique Quad-Curved Floating Screen and delivers peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits ensuring clear visuals even under bright sunlight.

Relieving users’ eye strain, the HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts low blue light emission, as certified by TÜV Rheinland and Dynamic Dimming that simulates natural light to alleviate eye fatigue.

Other innovative eye comfort features include Circadian Night Display for improved sleep quality and an industry-first LTPO display with 2160Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology to minimise screen flickering, perfect for those who spend long hours in front of their smartphone.

Cameras

The HONOR Magic5 Pro has also taken the first place in DXOMARK global camera ranking with a score of 152, making it the highest camera scoring smartphone tested to date.

It features a powerful Triple Main Camera combination comprising a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 50MP Telephoto Camera.

Ultra-Fusion Computational Optics, a computational optical algorithm complementing the camera system, drastically improves image clarity at 3.5x-100x zoom.

Equipped with the all-new HONOR Image Engine, the HONOR Magic5 Pro debuts an all-new Millisecond Falcon Capture algorithm, enabling users to capture complex scenes with remarkable ease and clarity.

Users can also shoot low-light scenes clearly with high speed thanks to Super Night Capture capabilities.

To put the technology to the test, HONOR has partnered with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS using the HONOR Magic5 Pro automatically to capture the amazing moment of an official world record attempt for the World’s Highest Between The Legs Slam Dunk.

Privacy

The HONOR Magic5 Pro features a Dual-TEE Security System co-developed with Qualcomm, offering hardware-level protection for users’ data. Equipped with a Discrete Security Chipset, the HONOR Magic5 Pro provides maximum security for passwords and biometrics like face IDs and fingerprints.

Chipset

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, the Magic5 Pro delivers flagship performance.

With the industry’s first Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standalone antenna architecture, the HONOR Magic5 Pro improves Wi-Fi performance by 200% and reduces Wi-Fi latency by 30%, according to the company.

The device runs the latest MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13

Battery

Supporting 66W Wired and 50W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge, the HONOR Magic5 Pro packs with a super large 5100mAh battery to deliver a what HONOR claims is full day of uninterrupted usage.

Colour, Pricing and Availability

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in Glacier Blue, Meadow Green Coral Purple, Orange and Black, while the Magic5 is available in Black and Blue.

The HONOR Magic5 Series will be available starting from Q2, 2023.

The HONOR Magic5 will start at €899 (R17 400) (8G+256GB), while the HONOR Magic5 Pro will start at €1199 (R23 230) (12G+512GB).

HONOR Magic Vs Foldable Phone

As the company’s very first foldable flagship to debut outside of China, the HONOR Magic Vs boasts exceptional design, display, and performance upgrades, taking the foldable smartphone experience to the next level.

Design

The Magic Vs is exceptionally slim and lightweight, measuring just 12.9mm thin when folded and 267g in weight.

Despite its compact form factor, the device features a 5000mAh battery, the largest battery capacity among foldable smartphones under 270g.

Hinge

Contributing to the light weight of the HONOR Magic Vs is a hinge that HONOR said has been carefully crafted using single-piece casting technology, reducing the number of structural components from 92 in the previous generation down to just.

The hinge can withstand up to 400 000 folds as tested by TÜV Rheinland, which is equivalent to more than ten years of use based on 100 folds per day, setting a new benchmark for foldable smartphone design.

The HONOR Magic Vs folds tightly without a gap and has an almost fully flat screen when unfolded, a feature that competing foldable devices on the market do not offer.

Display

The HONOR Magic Vs features a user-friendly 6.45-inch external display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

When unfolded, the HONOR Magic Vs delivers a tablet-like experience with an extra-wide 7.9-inch internal display, enabling users to multi-task and view content with remarkable ease.

It also features Dynamic Dimming, Circadian Night Display, and 1920Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming to effectively reduce the effects of digital eye strain and fatigue.

Cameras

The Magic Vs is equipped with a rear triple camera system comprising a 54MP IMX800 Main Camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Main Camera and an 8MP 3X Optical Zoom Camera,

Chipset

Powered by the Snapdragon8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, the Magic Vs delivers enhanced performance with higher power efficiency for a faster and smoother user experience according the company.

The Magic Vs runs the latest HONOR MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13.

In addition to MagicRing for multi-device collaboration and Magic Text for intelligent text recognition, the foldable flagship features Smart Multi-window and APP Extender to support multi-tasking across applications and within the same application.

Colour, Pricing and Availability

Offering two stunning colourways, Cyan and Black, the HONOR Magic Vs will be priced starting at €1599 (R30 982) (12GB+512GB).

HONOR said availability will be announced soon.

