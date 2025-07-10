Huawei unveils Pura 80 series smartphones with innovative camera system

Originally rebranded in 2024, the Pura series combines avant-garde design with high-performance mobile technology and photography.

Chinese tech giant Huawei launched its Pura 80 smartphone series as it takes on the competition for camera photography prowess.

The company launched the new smartphones, including the Huawei MatePad 11.5 tablet, on a hot Thursday evening in Dubai, UAE.

Huawei’s launch comes a day after Samsung launched its new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 7 series, as the drive to gain market share intensifies.

Pura 80

Originally rebranded in 2024, the Pura series combines avant-garde design with high-performance mobile technology and photography.

One of the standout features of the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is the onboard artificial intelligence (AI), which allows the phone to process images using AI without the need for internet connectivity or data.

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Ultra versions are equipped with a 1-inch Ultra Lighting HDR camera.

Switchable camera

Paired with the pixel-level colour calibration of the Ultra Chroma Camera, it delivers clear photos with remarkably accurate colour reproduction.

Notably, the Pura 80 Ultra introduces the industry-first Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera, combining a large sensor with a dual telephoto lens for capturing clear shots at any distance.

Photography

Huawei CBG Peter Feng told The Citizen the Pura 80 series is defining the future of mobile imaging.

“We are not only providing the AI functionality when it comes to the camera. When it comes to the Pura 80 Ultra, it has a switchable dual lens. We put more than 140 precision components inside. So, it’s very precise.

“This is a very powerful camera system because we can support this on the device with physical activity and functionality to give you the best shot ever before,” Feng said.

Tablet

With the convergence of education and technology, Huawei said the MatePad 11.5 is designed for both ambitious students and professionals entering the workforce.

It has a 2.5K resolution with PaperMatte display, housed in an ultra-thin 6.1 mm frame, powered by a 10,100 mAh battery. There is also the M-Pencil (3rd generation), which introduces magnetic wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

Huawei said pricing for the Pura 80 series smartphones and MatePad 11.5 will be announced soon.

South Africa will be getting the Pura 80 Pro and Ultra, which will be available in black gold and red.

The new devices are expected to be available in South Africa from 7 August.

Restrictions

With the launch of the new Huawei Pura 80 series, Huawei is seeking to cement its comeback in China and global premium smartphone market following years of US sanctions.

The Pura 80 series launch demonstrates Huawei’s continued efforts to reclaim the top spot ahead of Samsung, Apple and Honour, who have gained significant market share due to the lack of Google services as a result of US sanctions.

Each new smartphone launch from Huawei is closely watched as a barometer of the company’s technological capabilities and market resilience following years of restrictions that severely impacted its smartphone business.

