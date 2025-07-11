24 hours in pictures, 10 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
The Manneken-Pis fountain sculpture is dressed as Superman on the occasion of the release of the new ‘Superman’ movie, in Brussels, Belgium, 09 July 2025. The bronze statue was given its first tunic in 1698, beginning a collection that now includes about 1,000 costumes. Picture: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS
This handout picture released by Yemen’s Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on July 8, 2025 reportedly shows the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity sinking after it was attacked by the Huthis at sea. The Huthis claimed responsibility on July 9 for the deadly attack that sank the merchant vessel earlier this week, their second attack on Red Sea shipping in 24 hours as they resumed their campaign in the key waterway. The ship was badly damaged in the attack that started on July 7 and continued into the following day before the ship sank. (Photo by ANSARULLAH MEDIA CENTRE / AFP)
Moo Deng (R), a 1-year-old female pygmy hippo who became a viral internet sensation, eats birthday cake with her mother at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on July 10, 2025. Thailand pygmy hippo Moo Deng marked her first birthday on July 10, leaving behind the animal infancy which boosted her to worldwide internet fame for her cute antics. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)
Taiwanese military personnel participate during the US Made M1A2T tanks live fire drill that coincides with the annual Han Kuang military exercises, in Hsinchu county, Taiwan, 10 July 2025. Taiwanese Armed Forces began the annual Han Kuang exercises, large-scale military drills aimed at testing the troops’ defensive capabilities in the event of a potential invasion by China, and are scheduled between 09-18 July. Picture: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Puppeteers control Bluey during Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, 9 July 2025, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Fourways. Bluey and her family are characters based on the Australian Blue Heeler dog. The show is a theatrical adaptation of the Bafta and Emmy Award-winning animated television series. For Joburg audiences the show runs until 20 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A child plays in a fountain to cool off in the central Gwanghwamun area of Seoul on July 10, 2025, as a heat wave warning has been issued by the South Korean government. More than a thousand people have been affected by heat-related illnesses in South Korea, officials said on July 9, as the country recorded its highest early July temperature since records began. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Protestors outside SAPS KZN Provincial Headquarters on July 10, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. This comes after explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleges that Minister Senzo Mchunu and other senior police officials are linked to criminal syndicates. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Sailboats compete after the start of the 57th Blue Ribbon round-the-lake international yachting race around Lake Balaton near Balatonfuered, Hungary, 10 July 2025. This year more than 470 sailboats started the 155 kms race. Picture: EPA/TAMAS VASVARI
Women pose on the Red square in front of St. Basil Cathedral on a hot day in Moscow, Russia, 09 July 2025. The Moscow region is experiencing temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV
Joburg mayor Dada Morero with members of the mayoral committe and the officials from the Johannesburg Roads Agency at Hyde Park in Johannesburg, 10 July 2025, during the launch of the War on Potholes campaign at Ward 90. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A woman sits inside a giant sweets dispenser machine during the presentation of the ‘House of Candy’ in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 09 July 2025. ‘House of Candy’ features ten themed rooms with interactive installations about candy and sweets. Picture: EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
The Joaldunak (bell ringers) parade through the streets during the Fetes de Bayonne (Bayonne Festival), in Bayonne, southwestern France, on July 10, 2025. The Bayonne Festival runs from July 9 to July 13, 2025. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP)
Preparations underway for the opening event of the 29th European Balloon Festival in the town of Igualada, Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 10 July 2025. Some 50 balloons are attending the festival, the biggest event of southern Europe. Picture: EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA
Tributes to soccer player Diogo Jota at Anfield, the home of Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain 09 July 2025. Jota died in a car accident in Spain together with his brother Andre Silva on 03 July 2025. Picture: EPA/PETER POWELL
The DA’s Dianne Kohler-Barnard ,Deputy Chief Whip, Baxolile Nodada and Lisa Schickerling address the media before laying charges against Minister Senzo Mchunu at Cape Town Central Police Station on July 10, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleges that Minister Senzo Mchunu and other senior police officials are linked to criminal syndicates. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Bat Yam municipality bulldozers demolish residential buildings that were hit on 15 June by Iranian ballistic missiles, in Bat Yam, Israel, 10 July 2025. The municipality is expected to demolish at least 16 damaged buildings. Picture: EPA/ABIR SULTAN
