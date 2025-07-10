PICTURES: What to expect as popular children’s show Bluey takes to Joburg stage

The hit theatre show Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, fresh from making its African debut at Artscape in Cape Town, is now on stage in Johannesburg.

Puppeteers control Bluey during Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, 9 July 2025, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Fourways. Bluey and her family are characters based on the Australian Blue Heeler dog. The show is a theatrical adaptation of the Bafta and Emmy Award-winning animated television series. For Joburg audiences the show runs until 20 July. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show runs from 9 to 20 July.

With characters based on the Australian Blue Heeler dog the production is supporting an initiative, along with Woodrock Animal Rescue, to make sure that their South African furry friends will make it through winter with their tails wagging.

Audiences coming to watch the show are encouraged to bring along donations of pet food, blankets and pet toys for the dogs and other pets being cared for by Woodrock, as well as any second-hand books they’d like to clear out of their collections, which will be sold to help raise money to cover the organisation’s expenses.

Special collection bins will be available in the Teatro’s foyer during the show’s run, and all donations will help to make the animals under Woodrock’s care more comfortable during the cold Johannesburg winter.

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is based on an original story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and contains music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. The characters are represented by larger-than-life puppets operated by talented puppeteers who bring Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad to life on stage.

This show is a theatrical adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning animated television series produced by Ludo Studio and is packed with music, laughter and fun for the whole family.

Since premiering in Australia, Bluey’s Big Play has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

Puppeteers control characters during Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, 9 July 2025, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Fourways. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Puppeteers control Bluey’s Dad. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Puppeteers control Bluey’s sister Bingo. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bluey’s Mum. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bluey during a rehearsal. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

