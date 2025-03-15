Parliament’s X account hacked

The handle showed posts advertising cryptocurrency.

Parliament’s X social media account has apparently been hacked to show posts advertising cryptocurrency.

One of the posts included a dollar sign alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name, as well as hashtags referencing “Solan” and crypto-related terms.

Those posts on @ParliamentofRSA have since been deleted and the account is currently inactive.

The Citizen contacted parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo for comment. This will be added to the article once received.

Booking.com hacked

Meanwhile, Microsoft has revealed that hotels, resorts and other businesses in the hospitality industry are being targeted by a sophisticated phishing campaign that impersonates Booking.com.

The software giant’s Threat Intelligence report revealed that the campaign uses a social engineering technique called ClickFix to deliver multiple credential-stealing malware and conduct financial fraud and theft.

“As of February 2025, this campaign is ongoing,” Microsoft said.

Storm-1865

Microsoft said Storm-1865 specifically targets hospitality organisations that are likely to work with travel agencies in North America, Oceania, South and Southeast Asia and Europe.

The malicious campaign sends fake emails purporting to be from Booking.com.

According to Microsoft, in the ClickFix technique, a threat actor attempts to take advantage of human problem-solving tendencies by displaying fake error messages or prompts that instruct target users to fix issues by copying, pasting and launching commands that eventually result in a malware download.

“In this campaign, Storm-1865 identifies target organisations in the hospitality sector and targets individuals at those organisations likely to work with Booking.com. Storm-1865 then sends a malicious email impersonating Booking.com to the targeted individual,” Microsoft said.

Pam Golding hacked

Earlier this week, real estate giant Pam Golding Properties said it had suffered a data breach of its customer relationship management system hosted on its servers in South Africa.

The company said the incident occurred last Friday and involved an unknown third party that gained access to its systems through a user account.

