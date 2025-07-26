Got R14m to spare? Get this home cinema and forget the sports car

This is more than just your average television, soundbar and woofer from appliance brands.

Journalists were seated on seats from Moovia, the German masters of cinema comfort. Picture: The Citizen

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, home automation, entertainment and cinema have taken a giant leap into the future.

Unlike mobile phones and computers which are launched and upgraded every year, home cinema is modular and can be enhanced as the need arises. But it does come at a price, to be precise, starting from about R1 million to R14 million and more.

Not just a cinema room

Warren Husband, solutions architect and client liaison at Homemation invited The Citizen to tour its home cinema offering in several rooms which he compared to high-end sports cars, depending on what marque you want.

Wellness

Husband said the rooms are also being used for health and wellness in the privacy of your home.

“They are being used for working out. The moms or wives who like to do yoga or whatever. What I want to do is create a point of view, forest kind of thing and have all the speakers in the world to create the spaces that are far more than just skop, skiet and donder.”

During the visit, journalists were shown a cinematic masterpiece – the largest and most advanced home theatre experience in Africa.

As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, home automation, entertainment, and cinema have taken a giant leap into the future. Warren Husband explains… #Homemation @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/eEotN2W6Me — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 26, 2025

Crazy setup

To accommodate 3m² of subwoofer cone area and 60 000 watts of amplification, the room was precision-built to eliminate vibrations and deliver bass performance which reverberated when a trailer of the movie Prey was shown.

A 28-channel Ascendo audio system in an 11.11.6 Dolby Atmos configuration surrounds the audience. Six 21 inch subwoofers behind the screen, four more at the rear, and a 32 inch infrasonic subwoofer deliver earth-shaking bass, all calibrated using Trinnov’s WaveForming technology

A 177 inch Stewart Filmscreen with Harmony acoustically transparent fabric ensures perfect audio alignment paired with the Barco Hodr cinemascope projector, boasting over 7 500 lumens.

Journalists were seated on seats from Moovia, the German masters of cinema comfort, which offer motorised adjustments and RGB-lit cupholders.

A lot of moola

However, all this comes at a price and if you have an extra R14 million to spare and are willing to sacrifice that sports car you were saving for, go for it. At least you will have a quiet room to cower in, to watch a movie, the latest F1 race or the Springboks taking on the All Blacks.

Last year, The Citizen also visited Cinema Architects in Sandton which also offers a custom integration providing the design and installation of sophisticated electronic systems for premium and smart homes for residential environments.

