Tech and Science

Home » Lifestyle » Tech and Science

Sanef warns Meta could use SA news to train AI without paying publishers

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

9 November 2026

04:59 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The warning comes amid growing global resistance to the Facebook owner's plans.

Sanef warns Meta could use SA news to train AI without paying publishers

Meta’s HQ in Cupertino, USA. Picture: X/@EliBurton_

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

South African editors have sounded the alarm over Meta’s latest commercial terms, warning that the tech giant could use journalism produced by local news organisations to develop its artificial intelligence products without consent, recognition or compensation.

The warning comes amid growing global resistance to the Facebook owner’s plans, with courts in Brazil and Norway already stepping in as publishers fight back against what critics say is an unprecedented grab for news content.

Rollout

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) said Meta’s proposed terms would allow the company to crawl and collect content from websites linked to businesses using Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, including most news organisations.

Although Meta has delayed the rollout until 20 November and promised consultations with publishers, Sanef said the revised wording still leaves the door open for journalism to be used in the development of generative AI products.

“Even on a narrow reading, it would allow Meta’s AI services to draw on news journalism shared through its platforms, as it is published, to generate answers without recognition or payment,” SANEF said.

International response

The concerns have triggered a coordinated international response. The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) has called on Meta to suspend the terms for news publishers and negotiate a fair framework for the use of journalism.

Meanwhile, media organisations in Norway secured a court order temporarily blocking the policy, while a Brazilian court barred Meta from collecting journalism to train AI systems without authorisation.

“Warning shot”

Sanef described the terms as a “warning shot” for South African publishers, arguing that they demonstrate how close a dominant technology platform has come to using publishers’ work wholesale as a condition of doing business.

The organisation has called on Meta to withdraw the crawling provision for South African publishers, urged the Competition Commission to closely monitor the rollout of the terms, and renewed calls for government to allow publishers to negotiate collectively with major tech and AI companies.

“Global normative principles on publisher consent, enforceable opt-outs and fair terms for the use of journalism are urgently needed,” Sanef said.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) journalism journalist Meta (Facebook) News Today South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Trump to give AfriForum R18m grant, sparking backlash over white SA claims
Weather El Niño strikes Gauteng: Johannesburg on high alert as severe storms, hail and flooding threat looms
Elections 2026 All eyes on Joburg battle as ANC-ActionSA alliance potentially emerges
Elections 2026 Zuma’s MK party draws coalition red lines: here’s its non-negotiable
Elections 2026 Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: ‘We’re shaking, we are baking… The champagne is on ice’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News