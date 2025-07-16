New button-based smartphone for the visually impaired launched in South Africa

Visual impairment can make it challenging to benefit from some technological advances.

As smartphones bear more features, they also become more complicated for those who are visually impaired.

While most smartphones have settings which allow you to set a voice to commands and prompts when touching the screen, the devices are geared more to the general public.

Following Vodacom’s second Disability and Accessibility Conference last week, the mobile operator unveiled the Blindshell Classic 2 — a specialised button-based smartphone designed for the visually impaired.

Old phones

Nokia also used to have phones which are not outdated for the visually impaired.

The Nokia N97 Mini speaking phone was a high-end business phone with a touch screen that worked with the Talks (text-to-speech) software.

It also sported Ovi Maps and came with integrated assisted-GPS and compass, along with voice navigation.

The Nokia C5 had many features such as Bluetooth, Internet, e-mail, camera, radio and GPS, which made mobile communication accessible to the visually impaired user.

There was also the Alcatel 2019G phone series, which came standard with a large keypad and simple user interface with big icons, ideal for those with low vision as well as the elderly.

Phones for visually impaired

Responding directly to feedback from last year’s attendees, Vodacom has made the device available in its stores, on both prepaid and contract offerings.

Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO said true inclusion begins with understanding the daily realities of persons with disabilities and co-creating solutions that respond to their needs.

Despite progress, people with disabilities across Africa continue to face barriers to full participation in society.

Sustainable development

According to the UN Disability and Development Report 2024, persons with disabilities remain disproportionately excluded from achieving key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in health, education, and access to ICT.

Vodacom said it has worked to address these challenges for more than two decades by embedding accessibility into its operations.

That’s why it’s so remarkable that blind people have found innovative ways to use phones, apps, and other technology without relying on their sight.

