The Masked Singer South Africa reveals new masks just before the start of the third season

This weekend, mystery celebrities will surprise viewers as their amazing costumes kick off a nationwide guessing game.

The countdown is officially on for the return of The Masked Singer South Africa. The hit reality singing competition is promising even bigger surprises and unforgettable performances. Moreover, a fresh batch of mysterious celebrity contestants will be hiding behind extraordinary costumes.

Season three premieres on Saturday, 4 July at 7pm on the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s SABC 2. It brings together music, entertainment and detective work in one of television’s most talked-about family shows.

Before the first note has even been sung, producers have given fans a glimpse of eight of the elaborate masks. These will dominate conversations across social media.

New masks revealed

The colourful characters are Leopard, Spotty, Mosquito, Lady Monster, Spinach, Pineapple, Protea and Koeksister. Each offers subtle clues about the celebrity hidden underneath.

Leopard is introduced as a fearless performer with undeniable confidence. They have the ability to command attention whenever they step into the spotlight.

One of The Masked Singer SA’s Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Supplied

Their bold personality suggests someone who is comfortable performing before large audiences and thrives under pressure.

Spotty brings a completely different energy. Friendly, playful, and impossible not to love, this cheerful character promises plenty of warmth. At the same time, Spotty delivers memorable performances that leave audiences smiling long after the curtain falls.

Another character expected to create excitement is Mosquito, described as an energetic entertainer who always manages to grab people’s attention. Bold, vibrant, and impossible to ignore, every appearance is expected to leave viewers searching for clues about the celebrity’s true identity.

Lady Monster may sound intimidating, but appearances can be deceiving. Behind the dramatic costume is said to be a lovable personality with plenty of confidence and charisma. Lady Monster has stage presence capable of stealing every performance.

The remaining characters are equally intriguing.

Spinach is portrayed as someone who refuses to let criticism define them. Instead, Spinach chooses to grow stronger and continue speaking their mind. Pineapple is celebrated for a captivating singing voice and a warm personality. Meanwhile, Protea embodies elegance, resilience and unmistakable South African pride.

Koeksister completes the colourful lineup with quick wit, mystery and a playful ability to keep everyone guessing.

Musician J’Something returns as a detective on The Masked Singer South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Saturday night fun

The challenge for viewers extends far beyond recognising familiar voices. Every costume detail, song selection, dance move and clue package has been carefully designed. These hint at each celebrity’s identity without giving too much away.

Even the smallest gesture could become the clue that solves the mystery.

Comedian Mpho Popps returns as host, guiding audiences through every reveal. While he does that, detectives Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba attempt to uncover the famous faces behind the masks.

Guest detectives will also appear throughout the season. This will add fresh perspectives and plenty of laughs.

With dazzling costumes, chart-topping songs and celebrity secrets waiting to be uncovered, season three looks set to transform Saturday nights into a nationwide guessing game. Every clue matters and every reveal promises another unforgettable television moment.