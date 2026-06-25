BaaBaas game offers opportunity for Faf, Koch

The ageing Springboks will see the Barbarians-Wales match as an opportunity after missing selection in the initial Nations Championship squad.

Veteran Springboks Faf de Klerk and Vincent Koch will see their Barbarians game against Wales as an opportunity to bolster Springbok selection prospects this season.

Neither scrumhalf De Klerk, 34, nor prop Koch, 36, were included in Rassie Erasmus’ 46-man Nations Championship squad.

While Erasmus stressed that the squad would change regularly throughout the lengthy tournament, and that the door was especially open in the scrumhalf department amid injuries to Morné van den Berg and Jaden Hendrikse, the ageing Boks would have viewed re-selection as an uphill battle given the form of rivals in their positions.

‘A fierce competitor’

Even so for De Klerk, who was invited to the first Bok alignment camp despite only playing two Tests against Italy and Georgia last season.

He also had a decent performance replacing Grant Williams off the bench for the Springboks in their non-Test agaisnt the Barbarians last weekend.

But with Embrose Papier linking up after the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship final, Cobus Reinach returning from injury, and Erasmus saying he wants to test Herschel Jantjies, De Klerk moves further down the pecking order.

Ironically, he will now lead the Barbarians team he scored a try against when they face Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

“Faf is such a fierce competitor,” said Barbarians coach Scott Robertson.

“He knows how to run a week, so he is driving the boys. He also fully embraces the Barbarian spirit and hits the right balance.”

Springbok prop

Koch likewise only played in the Italy and Georgia Tests last season. He then suffered a shoulder injury in October that kept him out of URC action until the start of 2026.

Koch regained fitness and form by the end of the torrid Sharks season. But missing both Bok alignment camps raised questions about his future with the Springboks.

Especially with tightheads Thomas du Toit, Wilco Louw, Zachary Porthen and Carlu Sadie all younger than Koch and having enjoyed good seasons with their franchises.

De Klerk will partner Clermont’s former New Zealand fly-half Harry Plummer as the halfback pairing in the Barbarians side.

Koch starts in the front row with Georgia and Racing 92 prop Giorgi Kharaishvili and Dragons RFC hooker Elliot Dee.

“We have picked a team to really challenge Wales,” Robertson added.

“It’s a big team, with a bit of a Top 14 core. We also want to move the ball, play what’s on and entertain what is hopefully a big crowd.”