TGRSA wraps up 2026 GR Cup titles at Zwartkops Raceway

TGRSA's Scott seals Dealer Cup Challenge, while SuperSport's Abdool is untouchable in media GR Cup Media Challenge.

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) brought the curtain down on a very successful year in the 2026 Extreme National Championship this past weekend.

Both the GR Dealer Challenge Cup and GR Media Challenge Cup, as well as the South African Touring Cars (SATC) championships, concluded in a closely fought finale.

Searing heat across both the qualifying and race days played a significant role on top of a tightly packed championship picture in every category at the Zwartkops Raceway.

Abdool untouchable

In the GR Cup Media Challenge, SuperSport’s Nabil Abdool closed out a perfect season in the only way he knows how.

He dominated in both races to complete an undefeated campaign. Twelve wins from twelve starts across the six rounds of the championship.

Abdool qualified pole in the GR Media Cup Challenge, which he converted into victory in Race 1.

News24 Motoring’s Craig Nicholson came in second, and Snapchange Media’s Brandon Jacobs finished third.

Race 2’s distance was then shortened to six laps, catching Abdool by surprise, as he did not know this. His plan was to preserve the car and attack later in the race.

But even with this little error, he was able to secure the win to preserve his unbeaten record, with Nicholson and Jacobs again completing the podium.

The GR Cup Dealer Challenge title was settled at the home of the GR Driving Academy itself. Picture: Supplied

Gangiah shines

Zwartkops also brought the curtain down on the 2026 GR Cup Hot Seat programme, with broadcaster Kriya Gangiah competing in a Toyota GR Yaris AT.

Gangiah put in a solid performance and was classified sixth in Media Challenge in both races, ahead of Maharaj on each occasion.

Scott delivers double

The GR Cup Dealer Challenge title was settled at the home of the GR Driving Academy itself, where Devon Scott delivered the double he needed.

With a victory in both races, he held off a determined Werner Horn (Malalane Toyota) by just 0.934 seconds in Race 2.

Andries de Villiers (Rola Toyota) was best of the rest, while Werner Venter (NMI Toyota Menlyn), who had led the standings for much of the year, could only manage fourth and sixth as the title slipped away.

The GR 86 Development Academy series grew again this year, and it was nice to see the championship go down to the final round. Picture: Supplied

Mailula finishes on a high

The standout performance of the entire weekend, however, came in the GR86 Development Academy, where Reagile “Spice” Mailula produced a dominant double victory.

Mailula won Race 1 by 2.187 seconds from championship leader Kobus Reyneke, with Connor Weston completing the podium in third.

He then repeated the result in Race 2, crossing the line 1.923 seconds clear of Reyneke, with Weston again third.

Reyneke is champion

Reyneke’s consistent second-place finishes were enough to see off Weston’s challenge and secure the GR86 Development Academy title, after the pair arrived at Zwartkops separated by just three points.

Emma Dowling, Tshepang Shisinwana, Kian Fussell, Jonno Wilson and Cade Weston completed a well-contested GR86 field across both races.

“I want to say an enormous thank you to Toyota for trusting me with their team’s car for so long”, said Van Rooyen. Picture: Supplied

Van Rooyen bows out

TGRSA’s South African Touring Cars campaign also reached its conclusion at Zwartkops, with the team’s two GR Corolla drivers playing starring roles.

Qualifying was sensationally close, with just 0.366 seconds covering the top six. Keegan Campos won Race 1 from Jason Coetzee and Michael van Rooyen.

Race 2 was thrown into chaos on the opening lap when Van Rooyen was tipped onto the grass in an incident with KC Ensor-Smith, triggering a red flag and full restart.

Julian van der Watt made the clean restart count to win, with Van Rooyen recovering to second and Coetzee fourth.

Van der Watt’s result, allied to the buffer he carried into the finale, rounds off a dominant championship campaign, while Coetzee’s consistent weekend capped a strong season.

The Zwartkops finale carried extra significance for Van Rooyen, who revealed after the race that this was his final appearance for TGRSA, bringing a ten-year association with the team to a close.

TGRSA will keep building

“This has been a strong season for Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa, both on and off the track,” said Glenn Crompton, Vice-President: Marketing at TSAM.”

“The GR Cup and SATC programmes continue to grow the sport and develop real talent, and is testament to the hard work the whole team has put in.”

Crompton rounded off by saying, “We’re proud of what’s been achieved this year, and excited to keep building on it.”